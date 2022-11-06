Commanders WATCH: WR Curtis Samuel Touchdown Catch of the Year?

The Washington Commanders came out in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings with a bang!

After a 45-yard return on the opening kickoff from running back Antonio Gibson, the Commanders took their first lead of the game two plays later on one of the catches of the year from wide receiver Curtis Samuel.

Samuel beats three Vikings defenders on a laser thrown by quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

It's the second-longest touchdown in Samuel's career, and one of his defining moments as a member of the Commanders.

Samuel is in the middle of a bounce-back season and is on pace to beat his career-high for receiving yards in a single year. And he's proven to build mismatches against opposing defenses.

“There are plays that are specific to him that we do have because of his skill set,” Rivera told NFL.com. “A lot of that targeting or the decision-making falls on the quarterback as he goes through his reads and his progressions. He is one of the guys that [has] more plays in the game plans for him specifically than other guys.”

With rookie wideout Jahan Dotson still nursing a hamstring injury that has held him out for over a month, Samuel has been a key cog in the machine for Washington during its three-game win streak.

And if it becomes a four-game win streak, Samuel's touchdown will be a big reason why.

The Commanders lead 10-7 midway through the third quarter.

