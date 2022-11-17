ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders have been winners in three of their last four games with Taylor Heinicke as the starting quarterback.

They've won four of the last five dating to before quarterback Carson Wentz injured his throwing hand, and are looking to add another when they visit the Houston Texans this Sunday.

Week 11 is a prime opportunity to get back over .500 for the first time since Week 1.

Hoping to join them in that venture is defensive end Chase Young, who has now gone over a year since he last played an NFL game after being injured on Nov. 14, 2021 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Washington coach Ron Rivera said on Wednesday that Young was able to participate in the team's walk-through, but that the team wouldn't know fully until after Thursday and Friday if he might return this weekend.

Of course, Young isn't the only player we need to watch heading toward the weekend, and here is the latest news on the health of the Commanders' roster.

THURSDAY PRACTICE REPORT*

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Cole Holcomb (Foot)

RB J.D. McKissic (Neck)

LIMITED

C Tyler Larsen (Back)

LB David Mayo (Hamstring)

TE Armani Rogers (Knee)

WR Curtis Samuel (Shin)

TE Logan Thomas (Ribs)

FULL

RB Antonio Gibson (Knee)

RB Jonathan Williams (Knee)

*No change from Wednesday

Linebacker Cole Holcomb was back on the practice field, although he did go to the side with the rehabilitation staff once individual drills got going.

Still, after not seeing him out with his teammates for the past couple of weeks, it's a positive step in the right direction and signals he may be back sooner, rather than later.

We'll continue to keep our eyes and ears turned toward the Commanders as we look to see which ones will be on the field in Houston, and which ones will not.

