The Washington Commanders will look to get as many playmakers on the field as they can as they prepare for a game with major playoff implications.

ASHBURN, Va. -- Quarterback Carson Wentz is the starter for the Washington Commanders this week.

Will he have all of his teammates with him against the Browns?

For defensive end Chase Young, who missed some work this week due to illness, a step-up is coming. He’s expected to start against Cleveland while on a pitch count due to his recent return from a lengthy knee rehab.

The monitoring of the health and availability of Commanders players for this weekend against the Browns also reveals that while Young came back, running back Antonio Gibson declined. … and now we know we won't see AG active in Week 17.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS' INJURIES AND GAME DESIGNATIONS

OUT

OG Saahdiq Charles (Concussion)

RB Antonio Gibson (Knee/Foot)

DE James Smith-Williams (Concussion)

QUESTIONABLE/DOUBTFUL

CB Benjamin St-Juste (Ankle)

S Percy Butler (Hip)

S Kamren Curl (Ankle)

CB Christian Holmes (Ankle)

NO DESIGNATION

LB Jon Bostic (Pectoral)

S Darrick Forrest (Illness)

OG Wes Schweitzer (Illness)

DE Chase Young (Illness)

OG Andrew Norwell (Shoulder)

DE Shaka Toney (Ankle)

RB Brian Robinson Jr. (Quad)

Additionally, tight end Armani Rogers and cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields were both designated to return to practice on Wednesday, and linebacker Jon Bostic (Pectoral) was placed on injured reserve.

Linebacker De'Jon Harris was signed in a corresponding move to the active roster, and defensive back Troy Apke was added back to the practice squad.

With playoff positioning on the line, Washington can jump their chances of playing in the postseason to 50 percent before receiving any help around the league by beating the Browns this weekend.

