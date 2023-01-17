NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Trade Back in Round 1 Again?

In another look at how the first round of the upcoming NFL Draft might unfold for the Washington Commanders, we have a trade!

With the Washington Commanders in search of the next starting quarterback to lead their team, there's a small group who would like to see them take a chance on a rookie in the 2023 NFL Draft.

For the most part, however, other positions like offensive line and cornerback are areas of priority.

This is why it makes sense the Commanders pass on selecting Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson, and instead opt for a trade-back scenario, in a recent mock draft from 33rd Team.

In the mock trade, the Seattle Seahawks are the team moving up to the 16th overall selection to select Richardson, who the site says is, "ultra-talented but very raw."

Washington, meanwhile, drops back to pick No. 20 and watches as three prospects at positions of need for its own roster get taken off the board.

Cornerbacks Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State) and Christian Gonzalez (Oregon) go at picks 17 and 18 to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions respectively.

And at pick 19, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take Northwestern offensive tackle, Peter Skoronski.

Any of those players could help the Commanders get better.

But so could Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who lands with Washington in this mock.

"Witherspoon's aggressive physical play style is a good fit for the culture that Ron Rivera has built in Washington," says the site.

Don't forget the added value from the trade, too.

The difference in trade value by most trade chart calculations between the 16th overall pick and the 20th is 150 points.

That leftover balance equates to the Commanders potentially getting the Seahawks' third-round pick, No. 83.

Just four picks after the one Washington owes the Indianapolis Colts from the trade for quarterback Carson Wentz.

And that would be a solid trade and first-round move, for the Commanders.

Find David Harrison on Twitter @DHarrison82 and on the Locked On Commanders podcast.

Get your Washington Commanders game tickets from SI Tickets HERE!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Washington Commanders? Click Here.