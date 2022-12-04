Commanders vs. Giants: Washington Regains Lead

The Washington Commanders will face its most important test on Sunday when they play the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium.

The Commanders have won three straight games and six out of their last seven. Washington’s recent run has propelled them to the seventh seed in the NFC. Despite their streak, the Commanders remain in last place in the NFC East. A win would move them ahead of the Giants into third place.

New York has been heading in the opposite direction after starting the season 6-1. The Giants have lost three out of their last four games, including a 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving.

The extra rest has given New York time to get healthy. Daniel Bellinger, Evan Neal and Azeez Ojulari are among the players who will return for the Giants.

Here are the inactive players for both teams.

Commanders:

DE Chase Young

WR Dax Milne

CB Benjamin St-Juste

LB De'Jon Harris

G Chris Paul

G Trai Turner

Giants:

WR Kenny Golladay

CB Adoree' Jackson

CB Darnay Holmes

G Shane Lemieux

G Joshua Ezeudu

TE Lawrence Cager

LB Elerson Smith

Be sure to stick with Commander Country throughout the afternoon as we provide live updates, drive-by-drive coverage and highlights during today's game.

First Quarter:

The Commanders won the toss and deferred to the second half. The Giants will receive to start the game. Joey Slye's kick goes through the end zone for a touchback.

Saquon Barkley gets the carry on the first play of the game and runs for three yards. Daniel Jones scrambles to avoid pressure and gains nine yards for a first down.

Jones tosses it to Barkley and he runs for five yards. Jones keeps it on a read-option and fumbles the ball. Jamin Davis recovers the fumble for Washington at New York's 48-yard line.

Change of possession.

Brian Robinson gets the carry and runs for five yards. Taylor Heinicke throws a quick pass to Robinson for 10 yards and a first down.

Heinicke completes a pass to Jahan Dotson for nine yards. On second and one, Antonio Gibson runs for three yards to move the chains.

Heinicke drops back and his pass intended for Logan Thomas sails high. Heinicke pitches it to Robinson and he gains 16 yards before going out of bounds at the Giants' six-yard-line.

On first and goal, Robinson gets another handoff and only gains a yard. Heinicke throws a swing pass to Curtis Samuel and only gets a yard. On third and goal from the three, Heinicke scrambles right and has to throw it away.

Slye comes out to kick a 21-yard field goal and it's good.

Commanders 3, Giants 0

Change of possession.

Slye's kick goes for a touchback.

Jones tosses it to Barkley and he runs for two yards on first down. Jones drops back to pass on second down and he's sacked by Daron Payne for a loss of nine yards. On third and 16, Jones' pass to Barkley only gains a yard.

Jamie Gillian's punt to Alex Erickson is returned six yards to Washington's 39-yard line.

Change of possession.

Heinicke drops back to pass on first down and it's complete to Dotson for 16 yards to New York's 46-yard line.

Robinson gets the carry and runs for five yards. Heinicke hands it off to Robinson again and he gains five yards for a first down.

Robinson gets the ball once more and is stopped short of the line of scrimmage. On second and 10, Heinicke completes the pass to Thomas for 11 yards and a first down.

Gibson runs for six yards to the Giants 19-yard line. On second and four, Heinicke's pass intended for Gibson is incomplete. On third and four, Heinicke's pass is complete to Terry McLaurin, he makes a defender miss and runs into the end zone for a touchdown.

Slye's extra point is good

Commanders 10, Giants 0

Change of possession.

Slye's kick is a touchback.

Jones' rolls right and his pass to Darius Slayton gains eight yards. Barkley runs for three yards and a first down.

Barkley gets another carry and only runs for a yard. Jones keeps it on second down and runs for 20 yards to Washington's 34-yard line.

Jones throws it to Barkley for two yards. That's the final play of the first quarter.

End of the quarter.

Second Quarter:

On second and eight, Jones rushes for three yards. On third and five, Jones' pass to Richie James loses three yards.

Graham Gano comes out to kick a 48-yard field goal and it's good.

Commanders 10, Giants 3

Change of possession.

Gano's kick goes through the end zone for a touchback.

Robinson runs for five yards on first down. Heinicke drops back to pass and gets sacked by Justin Ellis for a loss of eight yards. On third and 13, Heinicke throws a screen to McLaurin and he runs for 12 yards.

Tress Way's punt goes to James and he calls for a fair catch at New York's 19-yard line.

Change of possession.

Jones goes play action then throws deep to Slayton and it's complete for 54 yards to Washington's 27-yard line.

Barkley gets the handoff and loses three yards. Jones rolls left on second down and his pass to Isaiah Hodgins is complete for five yards. On third and seven, Jones rolls right and then runs for eight yards and a first down.

Jones hands it off to Barkley and he bursts through a hole and runs it in for a 13-yard touchdown.

Gano's extra point is good with 8:49 left in the half.

Commanders 10, Giants 10

Change of possession.

Gano's kick is a touchback. Jonathan Williams only gains a yard on first down. Heinicke's pass to McLaurin goes for 19 yards and a first down.

Heinicke and McLaurin connect again, this time for nine yards. Robinson runs for two yards and a first down at New York's 44-yard line.

Heinicke's pass to Cam Sims loses two yards after getting tackled by Julian Love. Heinicke throws a swing pass to Robinson and gains five yards. On third and seven, Heinicke's pass is incomplete but a holding call on Fabien Moreau extends the drive.

Gibson runs for six yards on first down. Gibson gets another carry and gains six yards again to the Giants' 24-yard line.

Heinicke hands it off again to Gibson and he loses a yard. Heinicke is hit as he throws by Kayvon Thibodeaux and the pass intended for Gibson is incomplete. On third and 10, Heinicke's pass to the end zone is incomplete but there's another flag on the play. After talking it over, the flag is picked up.

Slye's 42-yard field goal is good with 2:28 left in the half.

Commanders 13, Giants 10

Change of possession.

