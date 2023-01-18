While not on the primary list of candidates, there's one man we feel the Washington Commanders should have their eyes on as they search for a new offensive coordinator.

There's been no shortage of names dropped as potential hires to be the next offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders.

Some are more based on reality than others.

But the point is, the Commanders' search is on and a wide net is being cast by any and all who have an opinion.

Including us.

And the name we want to bump up the list of candidates is San Francisco 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.

Griese's name isn't completely absent from conversations, but perhaps it isn't getting the momentum it should.

The 49ers are the NFC West team fighting for a trip to the NFC Championship game for the second year in a row this weekend.

And they're currently being led by Brock Purdy, the last man drafted in 2022.

You may have heard that he's doing a bang-up job. Something he attributes to the mentorship of his quarterbacks coach.

"Having Griese and (assistant quarterbacks coach) Klay Kubiak explain the playbook to me, I was like, 'Man, this is so different from college,' but I just kept chipping away at it," Purdy said about his coach's influence on what he's been able to achieve in his rookie season. "You don't just learn it over a week or anything. It's been a whole process...From where I'm at now to where I was Day 1, it's crazy."



Of course, it's not all on coach Griese.

Purdy had to put in the time, and possess the minimum football IQ and ability to retain information.

Especially when the playbook he's learning is Kyle Shanahan's. The coach of the 49ers is known for having perhaps one of the toughest, but one of the most effective, offensive playbooks around today.

And Griese is coaching it. Well.

To a rookie.

Mr. Irrelevant.

So, why then isn't Griese a hot candidate?

According to the NFL's own coaching interview tracker, Griese hasn't gotten one request to sit down about a coordinator position.

Perhaps it's because he's only been coaching for one year.

And that's not a bad reason for teams to maybe stay away from him.

But for Washington, especially if the team is looking to give Sam Howell a legitimate shot at the starting quarterback position next season, getting a guy who knows how to teach a young quarterback one of the tougher NFL schemes would be incredibly valuable.

So it's worth an interview. Isn't it?



Better yet, Griese and coach Ron Rivera have a history.

Both were part of the 2006 Chicago Bears when Griese was still playing and Rivera was the team's defensive coordinator.

There's history with Washington's head coach, a proven ability to teach three quarterbacks with success, all of whom at different ages and levels of NFL experience, and he'd be coming from under one of the most innovative offenses in the league.

Sounds like a cup of coffee is the least that should happen.

