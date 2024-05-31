ESPN's Mike Clay Ranks Washington Commanders Roster Near Bottom of the League
It's too early to fully look at the 2025 NFL Draft but when a team is in the situation the Washington Commanders are in it's hard to not take a peak toward the future at times.
With ESPN's Mike Clay releasing his 2024 NFL projections this week the Commanders future may still be bright, but the struggle to get to their next peak may not be over yet. In fact, it's likely not.
Predicted to win 5.7 games, six if you want to round up or five if you round down, which would lead to Washington having the fifth or sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The New England Patriots are tied by Clay with a 5.7 win projection so the two teams would again face a tie-breaker situation like they did - along with the Arizona Cardinals - following the 2023 season.
Of course, that win total would include at least two underdog victories as Clay lists the Commanders as favored in just three games this year.
With the 29th ranked roster in the NFL according to these rankings, those three games come against the Arizona Cardinals (30th) and twice against the New York Giants (32nd). The most likely underdog victories for Washington will come against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (23rd ranked roster) and the New Orleans Saints (22nd). Both games come on the road this season.
