Trade of Former Offensive Tackle Continues to Haunt Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders drafted offensive tackle Brandon Coleman out of TCU in this year's NFL Draft in hopes he'll become the team's starting left tackle sooner or later.
In the meantime, Commanders general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn have both spoken words of confidence about veteran Cornelius Lucas holding down the position if needed.
And while Washington continues hunting down a longterm starter at left tackle, the one it had in-house for nine seasons continues to be among the best - if not the best - in the business, five seasons after he was traded away.
"The future Hall of Famer remains the gold standard at the position, as he put together another elite season in 2023 despite struggling with an ankle injury," Zoltán Buday of Pro Football Focus wrote in his preseason offensive tackle rankings where Williams came in No. 1. "His 92.5 PFF grade ranked second among offensive tackles last year, and he was the only player at the position to earn run-blocking and pass-blocking grades above 84.0."
Williams was named to the Pro Bowl seven times in his nine seasons with the team after being the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft after a successful college career with the Oklahoma Sooners.
He was coming off his seventh-straight Pro Bowl season when the wheel fell off between Williams and the franchise. According to the player's side at the time the relationship disintegrated due to lack of appropriate medical treatment - which seems to fit the franchise's reputation at this point - while the team tied the dispute to contract desires.
Regardless, Washington got a 2020 5th Round pick (OC Keith Ismael) and 2021 3rd Round pick (CB Benjamin St-Juste) while the team also drafted OL Saahdiq Charles the same year it traded Williams.
Only St-Juste remains with the Commanders to date as he enters a contract year crucial to the future of his status with the team.
Meanwhile, Williams' Pro Bowl season streak stands at 11 (not counting the 2019 season he did not play while holding out for a trade) and he's added three-straight First-Team All-Pro selections as well.
