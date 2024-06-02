Who is Washington Commanders Most Underappreciated Player Entering 2024?
There aren't a lot of calls on social media these days from fans wanting their favorite team to trade for Washington Commanders players.
Partially, that's due to the fact the Commanders have failed to finish above .500 since 2016, and part of that is because if you wanted a member of the roster on your favorite team there's a good chance they were available to be signed this offseason.
With over half of the roster turned over the focus this year is more on the new faces in Washington than it is on the returning ones, but there is still a handful of talented players leftover from previous regimes that deserve some praise as being among the population of good or better players.
NFL.com identified offensive lineman Sam Cosmi as their candidate for which Commanders player is most underappreciated.
"PFF credited him with just one sack allowed all season, awarding him the second-highest offensive grade of the entire team."- Tom Blair, NFL.com
"In 2021, Washington chose Cosmi with a second-round draft pick. Since then, the team has changed names, owners, head coaches, front-office leadership and quarterbacks, while Cosmi missed parts of both of his first two seasons with injuries," NFL.com's Tom Blair wrote in the piece. "In 2023, though, he moved from right tackle to right guard, and things seemed to really click. PFF credited him with just one sack allowed all season, awarding him the second-highest offensive grade of the entire team. With the Dan Quinn-Jayden Daniels era about to kick off, Washington must be glad to know Cosmi has developed into a pass-protecting, run-blocking rock up front."
Every other starter on the Washington offensive line when Cosmi was drafted in the second round in 2020 is no longer with the team and right tackle Andrew Wylie is the only 2023 starter returning alongside him. That means this year will be yet another of massive change for Cosmi and his offensive teammates, and another season with something to prove.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.