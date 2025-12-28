Commanders reveal Josh Johnson's key 7:45 a.m. meeting

LANDOVER, Md. – The Washington Commanders lost their Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys 30-23, and nobody is trying to wash that away.

However, there were plenty of positives to take away from that loss, the Commanders’ 11th of the season.

Some of those could indicate better days to come in 2026, like the performance by rookie Washington running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, while others are just good to see because who doesn’t enjoy seeing someone have a little individual success, even when the team fell short?

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson (14) looks to pass the ball under pressure from Dallas Cowboys defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku (41) in the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Josh Johnson settles the offense

Take, for example, quarterback Josh Johnson, making his 10th career start on Christmas Day and his first since late in the 2021 NFL season. When the veteran came in for Marcus Mariota last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, he didn’t look comfortable, and the team looked out of sync because of it.

A short turnaround to facing the Cowboys, even with the knowledge that Johnson would get the starter’s share of reps leading into the game, threatened to produce a similar result. Instead, Johnson led a much more confident looking offense, and while it reeks of silver linings, fell just one score shy of beating their opponent with the first team in Dallas largely intact.

The 'meal room' meeting revealed

It just goes to show what even a few days of preparation can do for a unit, and head coach Dan Quinn shared a peek behind the curtain into the early morning meeting on game day that solidified a few days of solid prep work that grew into a solid performance.

“To see all five quarterbacks in the meal room this morning at 7:45 or eight o'clock, going through another walkthrough together to push to get it right," Quinn shared after the game. “I think that kind of speaks to [Offensive Coordinator] Kliff [Kingsbury] and the calls and going through things again."

Dec 25, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Josh Johnson (14) passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Efficiency despite snap counts

On a per-play basis, the Commanders averaged eight yards per gain on Christmas Day, far outpacing the Cowboys, who gained 5.5. "Just not to get enough shots and cracks at it,” Quinn said, pointing out that his offense was outsnapped 87 to 41. “To show that man, I'm in it. I'm capable of doing this with the full week's prep and showing that, and everybody else leaning in around him to find that."

“That's why I was bummed for [QB] Marcus [Mariota] when he was injured. He had these games to go prove it and we'll see where he goes to next week, but that's what you want when you're in that space and it's unlikely you get your chance as the third."

So, it’s good for Johnson to show himself and the league that even after all these years he can still run an NFL offense given a few days of walkthroughs and meetings to do so. It helps, of course, that he’s been working with Kingsbury all season as the team’s third quarterback, but those reps and taking the lead in meetings are a big help.

“I'm just grateful for everybody in this organization for supporting me this week in a tough situation,” Johnson said after the loss. "All of our leaders, [QB] Jayden Daniels, [QB] Marcus [Mariota], [LB] Bobby [Wagner], so many different guys that take pride in what they do…And at the end of the day, we got a job to do. And for some of us, you know, this might be the only opportunity we get. And so you can't take these things for granted, and you gotta go out there and try to make the best of it."

