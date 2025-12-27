Commanders may have unlocked defender after career game vs. Cowboys

The Washington Commanders are experiencing a breakthrough with second-year pro Johnny Newton after his three-sack performance in a Week 17 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

Newton spoke after the game about his rhythm and why he was able to be successful against the Cowboys.

“Oh, you know, they come in bunches, as [DE] Jacob Martin would say, but I just had a great feeling of the game today. Run or pass, I feel like with the film I watched, I feel like I had a great feeling of what they were doing the whole day, so I was just reacting to the play and making plays.”

“... Yeah, in my zone. Whenever I catch fire, it's hard to cool me off.”

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton celebrates after a sack against the Dallas Cowboys. | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Newton making most of opportunity

Newton has only played in 37 percent of the team's defensive snaps this season, so his three-sack game when he has only had two total for the other 15 games in the season is quite remarkable. Newton is happy he got a chance to prove himself on the field.

“Yeah, always happy for opportunity. I was talking to [WR Robbie] Chosen, and he was like, just always be grateful of every opportunity that you get, even in a meeting," Newton said.

"So, I feel like that stuck with me since last night. I got a brother who would kill to be in this position. So that stuck with me all day. And I was like—since the morning—I was like, man, I just got to go in there and ball out, because I know my brother would do the same if he had the opportunity.”

Newton can take this game and carry that mindset with him for as long as he has a career in the league. If he can continue to do that, he may not get three sacks every game, but he will make himself an important part of the Commanders defense for the future.

