Two Commanders' Players Selected to Attend NFL Rookie Premiere
At the end of the NFL Draft cycle every year, the National Football League's Player Association invites high-profile rookies to Los Angeles to begin their professional careers, giving them an opportunity for marketing and endorsement connections. It's essentially a player's first business trip as an NFL player.
With NIL becoming much more prevalent among college sports, players are experienced in this realm of monetization with their personal brands. Still, the NFLPA invited 40 players to the event this year -- which will take place from May 16-19.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Biggest Remaining Hole on the Roster
Two Washington Commanders rookies received invites to the NFL Rookie Premiere -- those being Jayden Daniels and Luke McCaffrey.
Daniels was the No. 2 pick -- making him an obvious selection to attend. McCaffrey, though, was the 100th selection of the 2024 NFL Draft. It makes sense, though, as only two defenders made the cut to attend the event. Most of the invites went to offensive skill players.
McCaffrey will have a huge opportunity out of the slot to be a big playmaker for Daniels and the Commanders offense. Because of his potential ability to be a big-time playmaker, it's no shock he's going to get the opportunity to attend the event and market himself.
Here's the full list of invitees to the event.
The young Commanders duo being invited shows just how big their ability is both on and off the field, as they will be big-time contributors and also marketable off the field, helping Washington in a big way.
Again, these players are already building their brands off the field and monetizing them while playing college football. Heading into the NFL, these players will be trained in making appearances like these.
For the Commanders, this offseason poses a big opportunity to build chemistry and work toward turning things around after posting a 4-13 record a season ago.
READ MORE: Commanders CB Mike Sainristil ESPN Analyst's 'Favorite Pick' of NFL Draft
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.