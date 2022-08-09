Commanders Release Depth Chart: CB Benjamin St-Juste Starting?

The Washington Commanders are in the midst of their third week of training camp, headlined by the preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.

With the game just a couple of days away, the Commanders have unveiled their first official depth chart. Here's how the defense and special teams shape up:

Left Defensive End: Montez Sweat, Casey Toohill, William Bradley-King, Jacub Panasiuk

Defensive Tackle: Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Phidarian Mathis, David Bada, Daniel Wise, Efe Obada, Justin Hamilton, Tyler Clark,

Right Defensive End: Chase Young, James Smith-Williams, Shaka Toney, Bunmi Rotimi

Outside Linebacker: Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson, De'Jon Harris, Nate Gerry

Middle Linebacker: Cole Holcomb, David Mayo, Milo Eifler, Tre Walker

Cornerback 1: Kendall Fuller, Corn Elder, Troy Apke, DeJuan Neal

Cornerback 2: William Jackson III, Christian Holmes, Chandler Stribling, DeVante Bausby

Cornerback 3: Benjamin St-Juste, Danny Johnson, Josh Drayden

Free Safety: Bobby McCain, Percy Butler, Jeremy Reaves

Strong Safety: Kamren Curl, Darrick Forrest, Farrod Gardner, Steven Parker

Kicker: Joey Slye

Punter: Tress Way

Long Snapper: Camaron Cheeseman

Holder: Tress Way

Return Specialist: Alex Erickson, Kyric McGowan, Dax Milne, Jaret Patterson

For the starting cornerbacks, Kendall Fuller and William Jackson III were locks, and the third starting spot belongs to second-year pro Benjamin St-Juste to begin the season.

St-Juste spoke with the media about his comfortability playing on the inside with Fuller and Jackson outside and what his role this season might entail.

“I knew I was going to be moved around from last year," St-Juste said. "That was something that we've been talking about since I got drafted, based on my versatility. So I played corner then, at the end of last year they told me to learn how to play nickel. I'm still learning till this day how to feel really comfortable out there, but so far so good."

The Commanders are set to face the Panthers in their preseason opener Saturday at 1 p.m.