Huge brawl breaks out near end of Commanders-Eagles game

The Washington Commanders didn’t have much fight in them in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but they did manage to get into a fight near the very end of the game.

The Commanders were already buried on the scoreboard when emotions finally boiled over late in the fourth quarter.

Washington struggled to find answers after halftime, and instead of a late push, the afternoon ended in chaos.

Things getting chippy here between the Eagles and Commanders pic.twitter.com/1FYV4JplMH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 21, 2025

Frustration Boils Over Late

The game was essentially out of reach when the Eagles scored a two point conversion to extend their lead to 29 10. What should have been a routine sequence quickly turned ugly, as players from both sides got tangled up and a full blown brawl broke out on the field.

It was clear the frustration had been building for Washington throughout the second half. Philadelphia controlled the pace, moved the ball when it needed to, and shut down any chance of a Commanders comeback. Once the score stretched further out, tempers flared and the situation escalated fast, forcing officials to jump in and separate players.

When order was finally restored, three players were ejected. Philadelphia’s Tyler Steen was tossed, along with Washington’s Javon Kinlaw and Quan Martin. Given how many players were involved, it felt like the situation could have resulted in even more ejections. One surprising development was that Commanders Mike Sainristil stayed in the game despite being right in the middle of the altercation and clearly involved.

Dec 20, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Back judge Rich Martinez (39) throws a flag into the air during a fight between Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders players in the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Fallout Looms After Ugly Finish

After the game, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was asked about the brawl and offered a blunt response that reflected the rivalry and what lies ahead.

“If that’s how they want to get down, all good,” Quinn said. “We play them again in two weeks.”

The brawl was an embarrassing way to cap off an already disappointing loss. Instead of breaking down football mistakes or late game adjustments, the focus immediately shifted to discipline and self control. It is not the kind of ending a struggling team wants, especially in a heated divisional matchup.

Now the attention turns to the league office. The NFL disciplinary department will almost certainly review the incident closely. Fines appear likely, and suspensions are very much on the table depending on what is seen on film. That could be another blow for a Commanders roster that cannot afford to lose contributors.

In the end, the fight does nothing to change the result. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the second half and walked away with the win, while the Washington Commanders were left with another loss and an ugly moment that summed up a frustrating day.

