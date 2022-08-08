Commanders LB Jamin Davis 'Feels More Like Himself' Heading Into Second Season

Washington Commanders linebacker Jamin Davis is hoping for a better showing than he had in his rookie season.

As the 19th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Davis entered the league with high expectations to fill a major need for the Washington defense. Unfortunately, he didn't live up to his first-round standards.

The NFL game looked to be too much for Davis last season as a rookie coming out of Kentucky.

But he also flashed at moments, reminding everyone why the Commanders were high on him to begin with.

Recording 76 tackles and one sack in 16 games isn’t going to be enough to satisfy anyone wanting to see the team get good value for the pick spent on Davis.

But he’s focused, moving on from the past, and playing faster as he gets ready for his second season.

Davis says he feels "10 times more comfortable" than he did at this time a year ago heading into his first season, a sign of hope for improvement in the defense.

"I feel like more of myself," Davis said. "I'm just really out there trying to make more plays.”

Davis might have more familiarity and comfort playing in his more natural outside linebacker position he played in college than the middle linebacker spot the team tried to place him in last season.

"I'm just way more comfortable with everything around me," Davis said. "So, it should be a pretty big season this year.”

The big season will likely include Davis as a starting outside linebacker, and while his position in the NFL isn't make or break this season, he is looking forward to the tests he'll face and proving himself to be a quality linebacker in the NFL.

The real tests will be regular season opponents, but the preseason and training camp will give us a much better look and idea of what fans can expect from Davis in his second season with the Commanders.