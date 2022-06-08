Commanders OTA Notebook: Rough Finale for Carson Wentz and Offense

Practices are where mistakes turn into wins, and on Wednesday there were plenty of them to fuel future successes

ASHBURN, Va. -- New Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has had a solid start to his first season with his third team.

He's said the right things, been present for all voluntary portions of the offseason, and honestly looks good and comfortable in offensive coordinator Scott Turner's scheme.

Until Wednesday, that is. And the quarterback's struggles lead off this edition of our Commanders OTA Notebook.

Two Interceptions and Dyami Brown Pays for Carson Wentz Decision

To be fair, with only one practice open to the media in these past three weeks of organized team activities (OTAs) it's completely possible this isn't the first time Wentz looked off in Turner's offense. It may just be the first time we've seen it firsthand.

It all started with an interception by veteran cornerback Kendall Fuller which came on an out-breaking route Wentz was targeting but was late to attack.

Later, Wentz tried fitting a ball into second-year receiver Dyami Brown that safety Jeremy Reaves crashed down on looking to intercept. Brown and Reaves met at the ball and the result was the receiver leaving the field with what coach Ron Rivera called "shoulder soreness" after the session was over.

That hit to Brown isn't completely on Wentz of course, but the ball placement was dangerous.

Finally, another middle-of-the-field ball into heavy defensive traffic ended up being deflected by safety Darrick Forest and intercepted by linebacker Cole Holcomb.

Heinicke-Hive Revived

While Wentz was off his game a bit on Wednesday, Taylor Heinicke was arguably the best quarterback of the day.

In fact, it was Heinicke who dropped a touchdown bomb behind two defenders and into the waiting hands of receiver Marken Michel.

It was the best practice from Heinicke during these OTAs, and a good way for him to end this period ahead of next week's Mandatory Minicamp.

Missing Action

While tight end Logan Thomas and center Chase Roullier continue to miss time recovering from injury, guys like rookie tight end Cole Turner have stepped up and gained significant clout.

On Wednesday, however, receiver Curtis Samuel and running back Antonio Gibson joined the other two offensive starters on the side field, leading to much speculation - especially about Samuel.

After the practice, Rivera told us Samuel got a rest day out of an "abundance of caution" and Gibson had a slight hamstring issue they just didn't want to risk making worse.

As nervous as it makes everyone to see those two players specifically over on the side field, it doesn't appear either player's issue will be one that extends beyond next week's camp.

Speaking of, we'll be on hand for that as well, as we continue our charge towards training camp and this franchise's first season as the Washington Commanders.