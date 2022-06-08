Commanders QB Carson Wentz: Biggest NFL Storyline?

According to a list compiled on NFL.com of the top stories to watch in the league

When the Washington Commanders sent two Day 2 NFL Draft picks to the Indianapolis Colts for quarterback Carson Wentz and a similar pick it sent shockwaves through the league.

And it's been a story that won't quit generating headlines and buzz.

According to a recent NFL.com analysis of storylines to follow entering the league's mandatory minicamp phase, there's no reason to expect that to die down anytime soon.

"Can Carson Wentz, traded after one season with the Colts, clean up his mistakes," asks NFL.com while listing the move as one of many in the great quarterback shuffle of 2022. "[And] make good use of what might be his last best chance to be a starter and finally give Washington a long-term answer at quarterback?"

These are questions that won't be answered by next week's minicamp alone.

Instead, these early looks at Wentz and offensive coordinator Scott Turner's vision are merely clues about what's to come.

So far, it's not bad.

There are no pads, no hitting, and star receiver Terry McLaurin hasn't been seen connecting with his new quarterback yet, but we've also not seen gross inaccuracies and interceptions pilling up on a per-practice basis.

Granted, there are some, as veteran defensive backs Corn Elder and Kendall Fuller have taken away a couple of Wentz passes in OTAs in front of media up to this point, but even those were more a result of stellar defensive plays than they were bad throws.

Meanwhile, we've seen Wentz connect with first-round draft pick Jahan Dotson while getting the ball to a healthy-looking Curtis Samuel, and fully taking advantage of a now stacked running back room led by Antonio Gibson with rookie Brian Robinson Jr. looking like he has the potential to be a steal.

So far, so good is the saying. And it fits.

And with one more glimpse of practice to wrap organized team activities on Wednesday, we're just one week from the Washington Commanders' mandatory minicamp and a three-day look at what Wentz might mean for this team in 2022.