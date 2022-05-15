Skip to main content

Enemy Lines: Robert Griffin III Suddenly Shifting View of Washington Commanders

Believe it or not, the words came out of his mouth, believe them or not

Quarterback Robert Griffin III hasn't taken a snap wearing the burgundy and gold colors of the Washington Commanders since 2014. 

Seven seasons have come and gone, and an eighth is about to get started, and while Griffin never made good on his future of the franchise potential, he certainly hasn't faded into the past either. 

robert griffin

Former Washington quarterback, Robert Griffin III

Robert Griffin, Washington

Former Washington quarterback, Robert Griffin III

Rogert Griffin III, Washington

Former Washington quarterback, Robert Griffin III

In fact, Griffin's story involving the franchise that drafted him with the second overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft has as almost many twists and turns in his post-playing days as the investigation into the organization's operational climate. 

Almost.

And we're adding another one. 

Around 70 days after announcing his book Surviving Washington would not be getting published, Griffin has gone from setting his sights on collapsing the franchise he feels wronged him terribly, to proclaiming their sleeper status as a 2022 Super Bowl contender.

“The Washington Commanders have surprise Super Bowl contender written all over them,” Griffin recently said on ESPN’s NFL Live. “The reason they went and got Carson Wentz is because if he plays like he did last year they will at least be in playoff contention because it was better than the quarterback play they had last year.”

Griffin's thoughts on Wentz being a better quarterback than Taylor Heinicke aren't so surprising. 

After all, there's a reason Wentz was the planned and primed starter for all 17 games as a member of the Indianapolis Colts last year while Heinicke would've likely never seen the field if it weren't for an unfortunate injury suffered in the first quarter of the season by starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. 

In fact, most would argue Wentz is an upgrade over what Fitzpatrick might have been.

Robert Griffin, Washington, Training Camp

Former Washington quarterback, Robert Griffin III

Robert Griffin, Washington vs. Browns

Former Washington quarterback, Robert Griffin III

QB, Robert Griffin, Washington

Former Washington quarterback, Robert Griffin III

But to hear Griffin, who less than six months ago stated, "The Truth will set you free', so here it is...," suddenly shift to predicting the team to be a contender, is more than surprising. 

It's almost suspicious. 

But that's how it goes in the world of the Washington Commanders these days. 

Nothing good can be taken at face value. Especially when it comes from the least likely of sources.

