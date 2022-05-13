Philadelphia fans always bring extra passion for divisional games... Imagine the noise level with Wentz under center. Mark your calendars!

Anticipation was palpable for the NFL to release the full 2022 schedule on May 12. The Washington Commanders enter a new era under a changed name and brand, with Carson Wentz at quarterback.

Carson Wentz Photo by Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images Terry McLaurin Patrick Smith/Getty Images Antonio Gibson

With the Commanders heavily involved with the craziest offseason in league history, there will be a lot to watch when Washington takes the field this season.

Reunion games that will be must-watch; the two NFC East Divisional matchups between Wentz's Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 and Week 10.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, Sept. 25 for when the Eagles visit FedEx Field to play the Commanders and a Monday Night special when Wentz will return to Philadelphia on Monday, Nov. 14.

Both teams will probably say all the polite things leading up the to game, but all the dynamics and drama are ever-present. Does the person who is reunited against a former team always care more than the franchise? Possibly. Emotions will be inevitable as Wentz leads Washington onto Lincoln Financial Field for a division matchup.

Wentz was selected second overall by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft. Wentz's greatest success with the Eagles was in 2017 when he led them to an 11–2 record before suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Wentz helped the Eagles obtain the NFC's top seed which culminated with the franchise's first Super Bowl championship.

After six seasons, Philadelphia traded Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts, where he spent one season before being traded to Washington.

Will Newton/Getty Images Chase Young Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports Jonathan Allen Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images William Jackson III

Philadelphia fans always bring extra passion for divisional games... Imagine the noise level with Wentz under center. The competition should be fierce. The Eagles also have a slight edge on the Commanders in the eyes of oddsmakers, who give Washington the third-best odds (+450) to win the division, behind the Dallas Cowboys and the Eagles.

Other notable reunion games to be played in 2022 include: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson vs. the Texans in Houston, New England Patriots coach Josh McDaniels at the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson vs. the Seahawks in Seattle.

Of the Commanders' 17 games, two reunions between Wentz and the Eagles will be must-see.