Brandon Aiyuk's Social Media Standoff: Analyzing the Pros and Cons for Washington

Brandon Aiyuk decided to let his opinion be known this week. The disgruntled San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver has had some moments via social media this week. Interestingly enough, most of the drama is posted online for everyone to see as Aiyuk let it all hang out this week on his Instagram account.

Brandon Aiyuk wearing a #Commanders hat in his latest IG story 🍿 pic.twitter.com/8EkDF3Geqd — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) June 6, 2026

On Sunday morning, things took a turn when Aiyuk posted a picture of himself wearing a Washington Commanders hat, then another of him holding a game-issued Commanders football, and then an edited video that clearly called out the Niners fro. The posts sparked an online flurry of fan response as both sides are ready for this to end. Some are, of course, happier than others.

Before the 2024 season, Brandon Aiyuk signed a massive four-year, $120 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers. Aiyuk's season came to an end just a few weeks later as he tore his ACL in Week 7. The relationship went south when the 49ers voided $27 million in guarantees he was set to receive in 2026 because he skipped mandatory team rehab sessions. The incident left Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list, ending his 2025 season and leaving him without a game since Week 7 of 2024.



The issue, of course, is that the 49ers front office does not want to just hand AIyuk off to the Commanders, knowing that's where he wants to be. They already know he'll never suit up again in their colors after he openly cut off communication with them earlier this offseason; they're just trying to get whatever they can in return. The problem for them is that either choice will cost them money, but they can actually save some cap dollars by releasing or trading him.

The December Speeding Incident

This past week, misdemeanor charges were filed for a speeding incident that occurred back in December near the 49ers stadium. Aiyuk recorded the incident and posted it online. After news of the chargers went viral, Aiyuk responded in the post below. The video of the speeding incident is also posted below

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨🚨#49ERS WR BRANDON AIYUK POSTED AN IG VIDEO OF HIMSELF SPEEDING JUST HOURS AFTER AN ARREST WARRANT WAS ISSUED FOR SPEEDING.



HOLY SH*T 😳 pic.twitter.com/bIbTBbn602 — MLFootball (@MLFootball) June 3, 2026

Confirmed by @nwagoner and @espn



"The warrant is in reference to a video Aiyuk posted to YouTube in December, in which he appears to tape himself from the driver's seat going well over the posted 40 miles per hour speed limit on a road that runs past Levi's Stadium, the DA's… https://t.co/pWGzPk3EpI pic.twitter.com/6DKssyMKws — SleeperCommanders (@SleeperWSH) June 3, 2026

Clearly, Aiyuk believes his situation with the 49ers has spilled over into other things, which may or may not be true. He now wants to go in another direction. For Washington, this one comes fresh with pros and cons to signing Brandon Aiyuk once he is released, because anyone who trades for him right now is certifiable, knowing the Niners have zero choice but to have him off their roster.



The real question is how long they will let this continue, and if it drags out, will Adam Peters still want to make the move? There are other receivers available on the market, and someone already on the roster could very well step into the role once training camp opens in July.

Part 2 of Brandon Aiyuk’s latest IG story about the #Commanders with the caption:



“❌the🧢the gig is🆙” pic.twitter.com/NFTh2ZpRWW — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) June 6, 2026

The Pros: An Instant ASU Connection

Pros: The instant connection of Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and his former college teammate at ASU, Brandon Aiyuk, is something that General Manager Adam Peters is licking his chops over. That's chemistry you can't just find on the free agent market in normal times. Couple in Washington's dire need for a WR2 and this appears to be a match made in heaven...or does it? Aiyuk should come cheap for the next two years as San Francisco pays off his contract guarantees they're still on the hook for.

The Cons: Medical Questions and Locker Room Fit

Cons: The major negative surrounding Aiyuk is the uncertainty about his medical status. He has not played organized football since Week 7 of the 2024 season. For a man who just turned 28 years old, taking an entire year off from a profession as tough as the NFL may not have been the best idea. Obviously, some will wonder whether he's stable and whether the franchise should invest in someone who just bailed on his last team after signing a huge deal. I say once he becomes available, give him a one-year prove-it deal, and then gauge what you have that following offseason when he's staring 30-years old in the face.



Of course, there's always that chance of hurting what you've already started building in the locker room by introducing an outsider who could add friction. That's where having Daniels in the picture is so important. If this is a situation where Aiyuk would be happy to play with his friend, then a cautious approach could be in order. Having another former ASU teammate, Rachaad White, could go a long way, too.



In 69 career games (67 starts), Brandon Aiyuk has 294 catches for 4,305 yards (14.6 a catch) and 25 touchdowns. He also has 13 carries for 117 yards and two touchdowns rushing in his 5-year career.



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