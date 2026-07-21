Washington Commanders fans still concerned over an incomplete-looking offensive roster are lingering over a few of this offseason's more wearisome narratives. If they haven't already been scared off by the Brandon Aiyuk saga, it's been another (in)famous receiver with a checkered past of his own in Stefon Diggs who's drawn attention, someone with high-end upside as a second-banana wideout to complement lead positional option, Terry McLaurin.

But new offensive coordinator David Blough may end up looking elsewhere in locating that extra supplementary pass-catcher to round out star quarterback Jayden Daniels' downfield attack. Fan-favorite running back Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt seems up for the coaching staff's challenge to expand his role and become a back who can do it all, and this development couldn't arrive at a better time.

Bill's Next Step as a Complete Back

He's certainly sounded open to continuing to improve entering his sophomore campaign, stating as such earlier at one of this offseason's mandatory minicamps.

“I mean, it feels good, but I know I just got to keep working and just being even way better than last year,” he said during his media availability. “Like that’s my only thing. Like that’s my only goal, my only focus. Like just winning and being a whole different version of myself.”

Oct 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) celebrates after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His hot start to the 2025 NFL regular season was inspiring enough for what it was, especially for a seventh-round draftee.

Originally handcuffed behind the veteran Austin Ekeler, Croskey-Merritt couldn't force his way into Washington's starting lineup until Week 5. He immediately crossed the 100+ rushing yards milestone, his first of seven starts, and though he couldn't maintain that consistency over a full season, he finished the campaign strong by adding four more touchdowns over his final four outings.

Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt 11 CAR, 105 YDS, 2 TDs vs DAL Today.🎄pic.twitter.com/1Mzbs39HBW https://t.co/nKuT7PFmgr — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) December 25, 2025

Unlocking Croskey-Merritt in David Blough's Passing Attack

He's proven that he's worthy of receiving much more instant attention within the Commanders' game plan, especially with a tweaked platoon of scoring options that now includes a more experienced back to share snaps with in the patient Rachaad White, as well as an athletic improvement at tight end in Chig Okonkwo. He's already proven enough as a safety release valve, while White's relationship with Daniels has been well-reported, placing the pressure on Bill to avoid getting lost in the shuffle.

White, for his part, was willing to make catches of his own during his final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, converting on 40 of his 45 targets while collecting 10 first downs. He never did bag an aerial touchdown, similar to Croskey-Merritt, but the Commanders' incumbent back only saw 13 total throws his way over the fall, and not a single one over his final six weeks of action.

Bill isn't saddled with stone hands, either, as he took down nine of his 13 passing looks, but he can do a lot better than 68 receiving yards in a season. He has a shot to receive some heavy attention in Washington's attack between his youth and Ekeler's departure, and should he manage to do enough downfield alongside the proven White-Daniels connection and the unleashed Okonkwo, the Commanders can help cover up for their admittedly-hairy collection of fringe-starting receivers.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, which is the fastest and easiest way to actually see our articles while on any Meta product.