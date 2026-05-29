Commanders Daily: Jayden Daniels Shows Confidence Working Under Center; How Will Daronte Jones Use Quan Martin?

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Welcome to today's Commanders Daily, your number one place for Burgundy and Gold news links. Below, we’ve rounded up the top stories and essential Commanders news updates from around the web. Simply tap or click any headline to open the full article in a new tab and dive deeper into the latest from Washington.

“It left a bitter taste in my mouth,” Daniels said of last season. “I mean, it sucked. ... [It was] a miserable feeling to not go out and do what I do on a daily basis and having setbacks.”

This is a far cry from the rumors that Tunsil wasn’t a good enough leader with the Houston Texans. He put that to rest last season, and this only confirms it.

“As Sonny goes, it’s different,” Quinn said in a Wednesday press conference. “You’re not going to see his plays on the ball, but can we see the burst, the movement, and as a linebacker -- man, do we want to feel his communication.”

As it turns out, the answer to that question is that Daniels didn't look much different under center from how he runs any other play. He's still mobile, accurate with the football, and able to uncork a deep shot at any given moment. He looked sharp going through his first practice open to the media since last season, which is what many have come to expect of the former No. 2 overall pick.

Washington’s new offense under first-time coordinator David Blough means a learning curve for the quarterbacks’ room, though Daniels said, “It’s not anything like super new to me.”

Commanders begin OTAs with a new feel — and some spicy comments- The Athletic

Multiple players who suffered significant injuries last season are still working their way back and did not participate on Wednesday. Among them: defensive ends Dorance Armstrong (ACL) and Deatrich Wise Jr. (torn quadriceps), and cornerback Trey Amos (fractured fibula).

The kicking battle will be fun to watch. Stevens just absolutely ripped all 6 FG attempts. Moody went 5 of 6 and made his longest (about 53ish). AP & DQ watched intently. Stevens’ power is obvious; if the accuracy can match, he’s a weapon.

We stress again: it's Day 1 of OTAs, this may mean nothing, but Burks worked with the starters on Wednesday. Many believe Washington will add another veteran starter, such as Stefon Diggs or Brandon Aiyuk. But neither are there yet.

Something else we know: the back end that Jones coached in Minnesota often used three safeties. Contrary to what we have seen here in Washington under defensive-minded head coach Dan Quinn, Jones seems to prefer his third corner be a versatile safety and chess-piece.

Like father, Like son.



This was really cool to see Commanders quarterbacks coach D.J. Williams work on the field, while his pops, Washington football royalty, Doug Williams looked on from the sidelines.



Full circle moment for the Williams family. pic.twitter.com/peCp1Qb3Ic — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) May 28, 2026

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