Commanders Daily: GoPro Innovation and Wes Welker's Take on Rookie Antonio Williams

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Commanders Daily | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

But the Commanders didn't just sign Oweh because he can get quarterbacks on the ground. He had the 10th-best pass rush win rate for an edge player last season and generated 51 total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus, resulting in nine quarterback hits and 31 hurries. The Commanders needed help in that area, as they were one of the worst teams in generating pressures with just 33 quarterback hurries (that last stat ranked 31st in the NFL in 2025).



Oweh described playing at his best as "a flow state."



"It's just out-of-body; just trying to make plays," Oweh said. "It's weirdly uncanny. I'm just there [to make plays] ... I'm just gonna be where the ball is at."

Today, the Washington Commanders, with help from partner Redwire (NYSE: RDW), welcome their newest, furriest member to the organization. TJ, a 12-week-old yellow Labrador Retriever puppy, will spend the upcoming season with the Burgundy & Gold while he works on his basic skills and commands in training to become a service dog for veterans.

“Put on the tape,” Cross said in a press conference following Tuesday’s OTA session. “In Indy I played everything. Here I play everything. I can do literally anything on the field. I take pride and joy in that, knowing I can play anywhere in the back seven and make an impact.”

"It gives another perspective in how to hear things," said Commanders head coach Dan Quinn. "We'll continue to work with it now and through the next week and then we can decide what days [and] how do we want to work it? But I'm encouraged by it so far."

From the perch of running back coach Anthony Lynn, OTA sessions are defined by the three A’s.



“Alignments, assignments, and adjustments.”



Each is about homework and repetition as much as any drill. In other words, “you don’t have to be on the field to do that work,” Lynn said.

According to those who attended Chargers OTAs, Biadasz has left a notable impression. He appears to have already cemented his starting spot. In fact, he's upgraded it, which can only bode well for quarterback Justin Herbert as he looks to take the next step under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in 2026.

Tight ends coach➡️Offensive Pass Game Coord.



David Raih has coached in different position rooms throughout his career, and now he's putting all the pieces together, calling the transition into his new role highly stimulating.



Football & ballet? More similarities than you think. pic.twitter.com/Ic07xakn6B — Natalie Spala (@_nataliespala) June 11, 2026

In the premier written edition of 'Watchin' Film with Phil' here on Commanders on SI, we pull the All-22 tape from Antonio Williams' huge game against the Duke Blue Devils to show why box-score watchers are completely wrong about the Burgundy & Gold's new slot weapon.

Very few quarterbacks have the Fantasy upside that Daniels has, which is why he'll get taken as a top-six quarterback in pretty much every league (the fewer passing touchdowns are worth, the sooner he'll go). Round 5 would be the time to target him in one-QB drafts. Why not sooner? Exhibit A is his entire 2025 season: He had one game over 24 Fantasy points (six-point TDs), four more with 19.7 or fewer, and 10 games sidelined with knee, hamstring, and elbow injuries.



If Daniels can't overcome injuries, then his upside may never be realized again. However, he showed what that upside looked like when he averaged over 30 Fantasy points in his last six games as a rookie, even including a Week 18 dud. Washington's offense will change to a more West Coast-scheme approach under new coordinator David Blough, and receiver Terry McLaurin will be healthy and available for the start of the season -- as will Daniels, for that matter. It's a judgment call for Fantasy managers who are squeamish about taking players with injury concerns - the more risk-averse you are, the more likely you probably won't take Daniels at his ADP, though someone else in your league will.

Asked Ken Norton about Washington getting Sonny Styles at 7 - “Oh my gosh! I thought there’s no way.” This is awesome, Norton starts smiling as soon as I bring up the draft pic.twitter.com/j88p1muVjp — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 11, 2026

Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw, and free-agent signing Tim Settle Jr. are projected to slot into the starting spots. It's a formidable trio, but there are concerns attached. Head coach Dan Quinn also believes this is the yearJohnny Newton will finally take off, but he needs to improve his run strength before his confidence increases.

"Those two are gonna have one of the more exciting battles in the NFL ..." 😎



More on the OL from Darnell Stapleton pic.twitter.com/F4ZNzb75re — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 11, 2026

"The more I think about this, the more I read about it, the more research, the more film I watch, it's really going to be the execution of the scheme, and how you affect the quarterback," Logan Paulsen said.



"Minnesota led the league in fumble recoveries. When you go back and watch the fumble recoveries, it's not like guys were punching out the football. No, the quarterback was getting hit when the football was in an exposed position."

Chig Okonkwo, Ben Sinnott, and John Bates all got to show off their route-running ability, and each player had some impressive catches in the middle of the field. Daniels likes to develop strong bonds with his tight ends, and if that can continue into the season, perhaps we could see more multiple-tight-end sets in David Blough's offense. Chig Okonkwo, Ben Sinnott, and John Bates all got to show off their route-running ability, and each player had some impressive catches in the middle of the field.

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