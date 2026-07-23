When Zach Ertz went down in Week 14 last season after taking a hit to his right knee, fans' worst fears were confirmed almost immediately. A Washington Commanders campaign that was already tainted by a relentless slew of injuries added another notable name to the IR in their veteran tight end, who'd see his second straight season with at least 50 receptions prematurely end at the hands of a torn ACL.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) is carted off the field after an injury during the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The loss of his presence as star quarterback Jayden Daniels' most comfortable go-to short-area target was stark over the last four weeks of the disappointing winter, especially when his understudies were unable to fill the pass-catching vacuum he'd left behind. As helpful as John Bates' blocking was, and with as much as third-stringer Ben Sinnott stands to prove, Washington's front office readied for a pressure-filled offseason where they'd have to find someone to balance out the Commanders' offense.

Enter Chig Okonkwo. The former University of Maryland standout is on the move for the first time since getting drafted by the Tennessee Titans four years ago, and as a free-agent addition, he'll step right into Ertz's former role as the top receiving option within the positional depth chart.

His impact will stretch well beyond what he's able to do at the individual level as one of Daniels' newest targets; with Okonkwo's added flavor, the returning supplementary contributors at tight end have the chance to surge in settling into their own niches.

Okonkwo's Surface-Level Impact

Before getting into the newcomer's all-around influence, especially within a Commanders scheme that's presently lacking in impressive receiver depth, it may be helpful to look at how Okonkwo could make an immediate difference in Washington.

For one, he's much more athletic than the significantly older Ertz. The 3x Pro Bowler's yards after catch per reception had already slipped significantly since his best days with the Philadelphia Eagles, and dropped even further from 2.8 to 2.5 between his two Commanders seasons.

While Okonkwo left a few of his most ardent believers disappointed with his inability to look like a star next to Tennessee's No. 1 drafted quarterback in Cam Ward, especially given the rookie's usual willingness to lean on hitting checkdown targets, he did what Ertz couldn't in making plays happen after the catch. His 6.1 yards after the catch per reception in 2025 were his most since his rookie season, and he did that while setting career highs in targets (79) and receptions (56).

Chig Okonkwo 56 REC, 560 YDS, 2 TDs 2025 Season Highlights.



Newest Commanders TE. pic.twitter.com/tXkADUwyNY https://t.co/fEUKb2swil — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) March 11, 2026

The physical 26-year-old is much more dynamic than your average replacement-level, catch-first tight end. He should be able to hold his own on the blocking end and stands to thrive in space as one of Daniels' top receiving options behind Terry McLaurin.

Freeing Up the Depth Pieces

While Okonkwo's skillset tilts in favor of highlight catches and improvisational craftiness, longtime Commander Bates totes a far more salt-of-the-earth style. He sees such regular snaps due to his willingness and skill within the blocking game, good enough at that critical element to have earned a personal-high 11 starts in 2025 during his fifth year with the franchise.

Okonkwo's fellow former fourth-round pick can stymy his assignments just about anywhere along the line's edges and depth, with any reception work he's providing merely serving as a bonus. Bates has only attracted 104 thrown balls over a half-decade of service, but Washington's game planners would certainly be remiss to ignore his 69.2% career catch percentage.

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders tight end John Bates (87) carries the ball as Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) defends during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He, as well as the newly-paid free agent, serve clear purposes in the Commanders' upcoming bounce-back attempt, but the same can't be said of familiar reserve Sinnott.

Daniels' former draft classmate hasn't earned many chances to strut his stuff behind more proven options like Ertz and Bates over his first two seasons, having averaged 10.4 yards per reception last year as the aimless 2025 campaign wound down. Sinnott's held onto most of his limited targets, an aptitude that he and the squad can leverage into grooming him into more than a drifting read.

The mystery he's presently shrouded in can grow into a strength against league-wide opponents ill-prepared for yet another difference-maker on Washington's scouting reports, especially one with whom outsiders have very little intel. If the Commanders' reworked coaching staff behind Dan Quinn and incoming offensive coordinator David Blough wants to ease Okonkwo and the receivers' attention as Daniels' favorites, let alone the Bates-centered blocking responsibility, Sinnott will continue earning outside hype as the core's sleeper wild card to develop and play.

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