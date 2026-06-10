3 Things We Learned From Daronte Jones That Shift the Commanders' Roster Bubble

The 2026 Washington Commanders have an evolving defensive identity. In years past, the backend looked lost and lacked direction; that's something the new Commanders defensive coordinator, Daronte Jones, has already begun to change by setting a physical standard for each man.

Setting the Secondary Standard: The "Pit Bull" and Mikey

Jones was asked on Wednesday about Mike Sainristil and Amik Robertson Jr. His response was very telling, "You know, they're people refer to them as being very similar, but they're different. They're different. They're similar in stature [ laugh], but, no, they're two different players, and they have different strengths," Jones said. "And our goal is to continue to use their strengths and kind of alleviate their weaknesses a little bit. But with Mikey, Mikey has ball history, you know, coming from Michigan and the things that he's done there, and he has inside, outside flex, and Amik is a pit bull out there, as we know, he plays with a certain level of intensity. And so, those guys, you see them in the meeting room, they mesh very well with one another. They're like two peas in a pod. And so, that chemistry that they're building will help us grow and again, utilize our versatility on the defensive side of the ball .”



It's great to hear that the chemistry between these two extends beyond the field. By labeling them "two peas in a pod," Jones is essentially saying they complement each other well and are very similar. They are similar but also different: Sainristil has experience playing both inside and outside and was used on offense at Michigan, playing WR part-time. Robertson is an absolute dawg when it comes to how he approaches and executes his job. While we aren't going to get into his film today, take a quick look at this footage of how he handles elite route runners on a weekly basis—including a matchup against Ja'Marr Chase:

Amik Robertson shutdown Justin Jefferson last year for the division title



Now he’s winning one on one vs Ja’Marr Chase



Plays slot and the outside. Most underrated CB in football 🔒#OnePride pic.twitter.com/w84stQ926j — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) October 5, 2025

Jones was asked Wednesday at OTAs if he knew Amik Robertson before coaching him now, “I've seen him twice a year the last couple of years at Detroit. And so, just his grit. You know, I watched him last year, maybe the year before, I think was, I mean, he was solo against [Minnesota Vikings WR] Justin Jefferson. You know, anybody who have the confidence to do that and not blink is my type of guy. And that's the type of guy for the Washington Commanders. And so just that confidence level that he exudes, the temperament that he plays with, that's everything that we're looking for in terms of a Commander.”

Commanders DC Daronte Jones was impressed with Amik Robertson when he went up against Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, and said the veteran CB is his kind of guy, and he's "everything they're looking for in terms of a Commander." pic.twitter.com/aN7xjUERSY — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) June 9, 2026

After hearing what Jones thinks about Amik, it's easy to see that Robertson is not just trying to make the roster or establish himself; he's setting the tone for the entire room. Below is an example of Amik Robertson vs Justin Jefferson. This dude is fearless:

Amik Robertson vs. Justin Jefferson hasn’t disappointed on the biggest stage.#NextGenStats powered by @AWSCloud. pic.twitter.com/UXbu8RKbFE — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 6, 2025

Disguising the Pressure: The "Football PhD" Mandate

That aggressive mindset fueling the secondary is not something that is isolated to one area of the team's defense. Jones is pushing them all to drop the static positional training they've been fed and instead embrace his style of conceptual learning. In short, to confuse opposing teams and disguise their pressure packages, Jones expects his players to approach their playbooks as they would academics.

“Well, with the multiple personnel groupings we've been having. You know, it's the guys that really attack the conceptual learning that we're asking of them. And, you know, when you're memorizing certain things, and you're just trying to memorize what you have, you don't really understand the big picture. And so having the different personnel groupings where, you know, you could be in a spot and he could be in that same spot the next play, and you guys have both being asked to do the same thing, it helps the versatility aspect. And so, guys are just learning this thing as, ‘Hey, we're just X’s on the field.' Let's just learn football. You know, not so much what I have, but let me just learn football because at the end of the day, this is our craft. Ain't no difference in someone who's trying to get a PhD or their master's, they're trying to expand or extend their knowledge on their particular craft. And that's all we're doing. We're just trying to broaden our guys' horizons. You know, when you see the game differently, you start to see things differently. So, we wanted to make sure they're embracing that conceptual learning.” Daronte Jones

The "football PhD" he talks about effectively puts the one-dimensional depth pieces currently on the roster on official notice. By this philosophy, if a backup puts everything into specializing in one alignment, they become a massive liability the second the defense shifts personnel groupings on the fly. With this mindset, it goes hand in hand with Jones talking about what they've been working on with Quan Martin, while praising his willingness and ability to attack the new scheme by handling tasks in the field without issue, while working on boundary responsibilities at the exact same time. This is why it's not too crazy to think Jones might have some tricks up his sleeve that involve using Martin and Tyler Owens in the slot after seeing them take snaps there in OTAs. Trying to stay a one-trick pony when your coach is a mad scientist is work with little future on this roster.

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; A detail view of the Washington Commanders helmet before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Green-Dot Reality Check: Survival of the Fittest

In old-school football, the green-dot conversation was always about a static player (normally the "best or smartest player" on the defense) with a mic wired into his helmet, talking to the coach, who was more than likely relaying plays and information to the huddle.



Flash-forward to this era of multiple defensive sets and flex schemes, and most people automatically assume the highest-paid player wears that green dot, but in modern-day defenses, roles shift from play to play. Daronte Jones has an interesting explanation of how they decide who wears that dot now with players constantly coming off the field in different subpackages, “Well, one, it's based off of the communication, the ability to echo the call out to your teammates, but also, it's the personnel groupings, right? It's who's going to be on the field. And so, when you're talking about who that green dot can be, well, who's in the most packages? Who has earned that spot to be in the most packages? Because if you're in one package and he's off the field, then you just lost your green dot, and you don't have a chance to switch helmets in series. And so, as we're getting to know what packages we want to be in, you know, who's in what packages, as we continue to build this thing here, that will play out based off of the guy's competition. You know, you know, that's the theme of what we do here, is competition. So, we have plenty of depth days to watch this competition play itself out. And then we'll know based off of the end of that, who's going to wear the green dot.”

Jones also spoke about the learning curve behind who wears the dot, “you know, for us, pretty much all the linebackers have the green dots because of the communication at practice. But nowadays that they have that ability to have the green in college, you're going to see more and more college athletes coming to this level with a comfort level of hearing a call, hearing the communication, and then echoing and getting that out to their teammates. And so, because of you know, where he's come from and his experience, it's been smooth as it can be for that .”



That's an interesting couple of quotes that show how complex the process is in today's NFL and that the battle for snaps will be telling in determining who actually wears the green dot.



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