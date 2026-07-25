Commanders’ Trey Amos PUP Move Makes Rasul Douglas Signing More Important

It is important to remember that the Washington Commanders did not sign cornerback Rasul Douglas because they knew Trey Amos would start training camp on the PUP. Even though the timing somewhat overlaps, the reasoning for signing Douglas is a lot more in-depth.



Washington has likely known for weeks that Amos, along with DE Dorance Armstrong and DE Deatrich Wise Jr., would be placed on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list. The three defensive players are all returning from injuries they sustained last season.

#Commanders CB Trey Amos on his leg injury recovery via IG live:



“Leg going good man, for real, for real. I just left a workout five mins ago”



Great news to hear. pic.twitter.com/Hhpjupk9De — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) March 30, 2026

One major reason to not treat the Amos PUP story as anything other than routine is the Instagram Live (video above) he had a few months back, where he said: "The leg is going good."



Undrafted cornerback Fred Davis II was also placed on the Active/Non-Football Illness list. Davis’ illness should not be speculated about, but the timing carries a different consequence for an undrafted rookie. Established players can survive missed practices in July. Players competing for the bottom of the roster have fewer opportunities to make them up. All four players can be activated at any time once medically cleared.

Rasul Douglas Gets an Early Opportunity at Cornerback

Rasul Douglas makes a critical interception for the Bills, advancing deep into Pats territory inside the 15-yard line, putting Buffalo in an excellent position to score! 😤 #BillsMafia

pic.twitter.com/0ps5hq7RXT — OutOfSightSports🚀™️ (@OOSSports) December 31, 2023

While Douglas was not signed because Amos was heading to the PUP list, his presence makes it easier for Washington to wait for Amos to return. Now, with Douglas already on the roster at the beginning of camp, the team can be more open to keeping Mike Sainristil outside without having to worry about moving him around at all.



Amik Robertson and Ahkello Witherspoon will also benefit as they see more reps at the start of camp. This does not automatically mean Douglas is the starter; he was always going to push hard for that role, but he still has to earn it.

Early Pass-Rush Reps Become More Valuable

The absence of Wise and Armstrong will give more early work to Washington's revamped defensive front. Odafe Oweh and K'Lavon Chaisson will see more reps, while Charles Omenihu and the younger players in the room will start to define the backend of the rotation before Armstrong and Wise become part of it.



For a defense trying to fit several new pieces into a new coordinator’s system, those early reps will be important.



Ultimately, the PUP placements are likely part of routine roster management and the process of checking every medical box before these players return.



Washington's GM Adam Peters spent this offseason adding enough depth to the roster to avoid turning every absence the team faces into an emergency. Training camp appears to already be showing why.

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