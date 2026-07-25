One Commanders Player Who Needs to Make a Meaningful Second-Year Jump

When Washington fans point to the lack of breakout prospects to aid Jayden Daniels' push into solidifying the Commanders as a contender, most quibble with the 2024 NFL Draft class that initially brought the star quarterback within the team's grasp.

Outside of the aforementioned Offensive Rookie of the Year, few of Daniels' fellow draftees have proven themselves as foundational pieces on a contending roster. Mikey Sainristil has had moments flipping between positions along the secondary, but second-round pick Jer'Zhan Newton saw his starting role shrink considerably between seasons while other contributors like Luke McCaffrey, Ben Sinnott and Brandon Coleman factor in as fringe starters at best.

Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with Commanders wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (12) after defeating the Tennessee Titans at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As top-heavy as that summer's prospect roundup may have been, the Commanders' following incoming talent batch could afford some excitement out of its own players of intrigue. Josh Conerly Jr. is who most fans are side-eyeing now that the former blue chipper is tasked with fitting into a veteran-filled offensive line, but Trey Amos may contain even higher upside as a peripheral candidate to fill a crucial role of his own on defense.

The Commanders' Cornerback Woes

Washington isn't saddled with the same unpopular names who headlined the maligned secondary of old, now entrusting a slew of younger, less-proven names to lock down star receivers.

That's not to say they're completely devoid of veterans; Amik Robertson is a leading option at nickelback while Rasul Douglas readies for a backup position along the newest stop of his NFL journey, but ESPN's depth chart currently projects rising sophomore Amos to take the lead out left opposite Sainristil.

Now, although Sainristil did follow up an impressive rookie season with a four-interception campaign in 2025, he may be less of a sure thing in the eyes of the Commanders' new defensive coaching staff. After all, he was initially brought aboard to play some inside coverage at nickel, but injuries elsewhere in the secondary forced him back outside during the 2025 season.

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) celebrates after Philadelphia Eagles failed on a 4th down conversion during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The end of the disappointing Marshon Lattimore era opens up more opportunities for speedier 20-somethings, and incoming defensive coordinator Daronte Jones' multiplicity-heavy scheme should relieve the secondary of the relentless pressure they had to quell all last season. But even within that context, Amos, who wasn't exactly healthy himself after breaking his fibula in Week 10 last year, still has to prove that he can handle a load becoming of a lead defender.

He's spent the latter part of the offseason showing that he's healthy and ready to go, where he'll attempt to continue working off the momentum he'd previously built up. He may not be the ball hawk that Sainristil or Douglas have proven to be, but he earned eight starts over 10 appearances the hard way with his sticky deep coverage and useful 6'1 frame. His lockdown rate of 51.43% placed 26th among eligible cornerbacks, and he personally got enough in the way to break up 17.6% of passes thrown his way over that span.

Fully prepared for the Trey Amos breakout season in year 2 with the #Commanders. #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/jVZDMmzeMX — Carolina Commander (@SC_Commanderr) July 23, 2026

With the help of another young gun to handle the other side of the secondary and enough still-productive veterans to ease Amos from putting on too much mileage, he seems poised to surge into the upper tier of NFC East cornerbacks. Even if he didn't enter the league with the same excitement as Daniels, he still has a chance to play a pivotal role in the Commanders' bounce-back quest.

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