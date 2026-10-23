Commanders’ Drew Stevens Owns Two Franchise Rookie Records After Just Six Games

Washington Commanders rookie Drew Stevens already held the franchise’s rookie record for the longest field goal before Monday night against San Francisco. His 51-yarder in the first quarter brought him to three makes from 50-plus yards, extending the franchise rookie record he already held.



The 57-yarder against Seattle set the distance record in Week 3, after Stevens had connected from 55 yards against Philadelphia in the opener. Both rookie marks are now his with 11 games still left to play.

DREW STEVENS FROM 51



THAT'S A GREAT KICK #PMSMNFonESPN2 pic.twitter.com/SJJVjhmmel — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 20, 2026

Drew Stevens Has Made Seven Straight Field Goals

Stevens was 3-for-5 on field goals after the first two games, and he hasn’t missed one since. He made two apiece against Seattle, Indianapolis, and New York, then his lone attempt against San Francisco. That puts him at seven straight makes and 10-for-12 overall, or 83.3%, entering the bye. Both misses came from 50-plus yards during those opening two games.



He’s also 7-for-7 inside 50 yards and 3-for-5 from 50 or longer. The long kicks are getting the records, but Stevens has taken care of the shorter field goals, too. His 57-yarder against Seattle came as the first half expired in a 33–31 win, so that range has already helped Washington pick up points in a game it barely won.



The extra-point issues still need work, even after he made both attempts against the 49ers, bringing his season total to 10-for-13. Two of the three failures came under unusual circumstances, but Washington has still walked away without those points. That operation needs to become more consistent.



Washington should feel better about its field-goal kicking now than it did after Week 2. Stevens has settled in since then, and six games into his rookie season, he's already established two franchise marks. That’s a good start, with plenty of season remaining.



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Drew Stevens gets a 57-yarder to go as the half expires!



📺: FOX/FOX One pic.twitter.com/RHWv1cp5En — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 27, 2026