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Drew Stevens Has Missed Three Extra Points. Only One Came Under Normal Circumstances — Commanders Daily

Washington Commanders rookie Drew Stevens is only 8-for-11 on extra points, but two unusual failures and a perfect field-goal record inside 50 yards provide needed context.
Philip Hughes|
Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders kicker Drew Stevens (19) gets set to kick a field goal against the Seattle Seahawks at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders kicker Drew Stevens (19) gets set to kick a field goal against the Seattle Seahawks at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Washington Commanders
Commanders Daily
Washington Commanders rookie Drew Stevens is only 8-for-11 on extra points, but two unusual failures and a perfect field-goal record inside 50 yards provide needed context. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Washington Commanders kicker Drew Stevens entered the year carrying the weight of kickers past with him after beating out Jake Moody in camp. This past weekend, Stevens missed an extra point against the Giants, bringing his season total to 8-for-11. Three missed extra-point attempts in five games is a legitimate reason for concern. The missed extra point drew more attention this week because the game ended in a 27-27 tie.

Stevens’ field-goal numbers tell a different story. Those three PAT failures weren’t just normal misses: one was blocked after a high snap, one came from 48 yards after a penalty, and one was a standard extra point he simply missed.

Drew Stevens’ Three Extra-Point Misses Need Context

The two unusual misses change the narrative. In Week 1 against the Eagles, Jalen Carter blocked his attempt after a high snap disrupted the operation. Then in Week 3 against Seattle, a celebration penalty moved the attempt back 15 yards, turning it into a 48-yard kick. Stevens missed that kick against the Seahawks, but made three other extra points and two field goals, including a 57-yarder. Both are still counted as misses, but neither happened under normal PAT circumstances.

The miss against New York came from the normal extra-point distance with no apparent issues with the snap, hold, or even protection. He just flat-out missed it, but he rebounded by hitting 28-yard and 40-yard field goals later in the game.

Stevens is 9-for-11 on field goals this season, including 7-for-7 inside 50 yards and 2-for-4 from 50 or longer, with a career-long 57-yarder. Even with the context surrounding two of his misses, 72.7% on extra points is still unacceptable. Washington has now walked away without that point three times in a season when two games were decided by two points and another ended in a tie. The Commanders don’t appear to have a broad kicking problem, but the entire extra-point operation must become more consistent. Against San Francisco, it might have to be flawless.

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Philip Hughes
PHILIP HUGHES

Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com

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