Commanders Rookie Power Rankings: Is Washington Getting Enough From This Class?

It feels like we're living in a different world since we last visited the Washington Commanders Rookie Power Rankings, because so much has changed. We're now five games into the season and three games removed from the last edition, which has reshaped the order. Plus, one member of the previous list is no longer on the team.

1. LB Sonny Styles - Previous: No. 2

There’s a lot more to like about Sonny Styles than there was three games ago, which has made it hard to keep Williams ahead of him. The rookie earned NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors against Seattle after having five tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and two passes defensed; he added eight tackles against Indianapolis and 13 against the Giants. In five games, Styles has 33 tackles, a sack, an interception, a forced fumble, and three passes defensed in 308 defensive snaps.



Washington has continued asking him to handle the green dot when needed, and his PFF overall grade has gone from 50.8 in our last edition to 71.6, putting him 15th among 72 qualifying linebackers. His 75.1 coverage grade ranks sixth, though his run defense still needs some work, with a 59.7 grade and seven missed tackles. Plus, NFL.com’s Gennaro Filice put him first among defensive rookies, writing, "At this point, I’m not sure what Styles can’t do."

2. WR Antonio Williams - Previous: No. 1

Washington is using Antonio Williams a lot more than it was when the season started, although he hasn’t been getting the yards he had in the first two games. The injuries at receiver have given him more playing time, with his snap share going from 37% in the opener to 69% against Indianapolis and 68% against the Giants; he’s added just 67 receiving yards over those last three games. Through five games, Williams has 15 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown, with PFF giving him a 72.8 overall grade, 34th among 86 qualifying receivers, and no drops.

3. K Drew Stevens - Previous: No. 3

It feels better to have Drew Stevens out there than it did when he was making just 60% of his field goals, because he hasn’t missed one since our last rankings. He’s made two in each of the last three games, including a 57-yarder against Seattle that set Washington’s rookie record, bringing him to 9-of-11 for the season. The extra points are still a problem, though, with one blocked in Philadelphia and misses against Seattle and the Giants leaving him at 8-of-11 (72.7%).

4. C Matt Gulbin - Previous: No. 7

Matt Gulbin’s situation has changed quite a bit since we were trying to judge him on four offensive snaps. Washington needed someone to take Cosmi’s place at right guard in London, so the backup center got the start and played all 64 offensive snaps before going back to the bench when Cosmi returned against the Giants. In 72 offensive snaps, Gulbin has a 63.2 PFF overall grade, with a 62.7 pass-blocking grade and 60.9 in run blocking, allowing two pressures, including a sack and a quarterback hit, with no penalties.

5. QB Athan Kaliakmanis - Previous: No. 5

We’ve finally gotten to see Athan Kaliakmanis in a regular-season game, although it came under some difficult circumstances, with Daniels already out and Mariota hurting his knee in London. Washington had to turn to the rookie for 54 offensive snaps, which gave us some good throws and some mistakes, with PFF crediting him with two big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays. Against Indianapolis, he completed 15-of-33 passes for 186 yards, a touchdown, and an interception; Daniels’ return leaves Kaliakmanis fifth after getting his first game out of the way.

6. EDGE Joshua Josephs - Previous: No. 6

Joshua Josephs drew our attention during the preseason because he was finding ways to get after quarterbacks, but he hasn’t done much of that through five games. Washington has gradually given him more time, with his defensive snaps going from 15 against Seattle to 18 against Indianapolis and 20 against the Giants; he’s now played 73 snaps, with six solo tackles and three defensive stops. PFF rates him 49.0 overall, with a 73.7 run-defense grade and 55.8 as a pass rusher, where he’s had just one quarterback hurry on 27 pass-rush snaps.

7. G Tanoa Togiai - Previous: No. 8

We still don’t know much more about Tanoa Togiai than we did when he made the team as an undrafted rookie. Washington has kept him on the active roster, but he hasn’t played an offensive snap in five games and was inactive against the Giants.

Kaytron Allen - Previous: No. 4 - WAIVED OCTOBER 8, CLAIMED BY DOLPHINS

It's hard to gauge if waiving RB Kaytron Allen was a good idea. Washington hoped he would clear waivers so they could bring him back to the practice squad; Miami had other plans after seeing him rush for 85 yards and a touchdown in the preseason. In four games for Washington, the rookie had 12 rushes for 41 yards in 25 snaps and added 29 snaps on special teams.



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