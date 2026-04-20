Commanders Expected To Prioritize One Side Of The Ball With No. 7 Pick

The Washington Commanders are in the final stages of their preparation for the 2026 NFL Draft. This will be a crucial period for the franchise as Washington looks to add talent and bounce back from a season to forget.

No path is certain, as there are multiple needs that the Commanders could address. General manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn can't afford to make the wrong decision.

Following an offseason of changes and bringing in reinforcements, Washington might lean towards the defensive side of the ball with its top-10 pick.

NFL Insider Won't Be Surprised If Commanders Lean Defense In Draft

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs catches a ball during Pro Day for NFL scouts at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center on March 25, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport is expecting the Commanders to look for someone to build around on defense.

The franchise needs a budding star who can make an immediate impact out of the gate as a rookie.

"Last year's Commanders' defense was not what you were looking for. Ended up obviously making a ton of staff changes," Rapoport said. "This now for Dan Quinn and his unit on defense becomes an unbelievably important situation. I would not be surprised if the Commanders say, 'Who is the best defensive player on our board, we will just take him.'"

Rapoport identified a few names to watch, including the Ohio State duo of safety Caleb Downs and linebacker Sonny Styles, along with Miami's Rueben Bain Jr.

"A couple of potential options for them at No. 7, Caleb Downs, the really, really good safety from Ohio State. People talk about his makeup like it's just crazy," Rapoport said. "I would say Sonny Styles, off-ball linebacker, big, rangy dude, also from Ohio State. Another one people love their makeup, they love the way they're wired. As they are looking for a new lynchpin on the defense, you've got to imagine both these guys would potentially be in the conversation."

"And then Rueben Bain, the defensive end from Miami. Likely to be on the board at this time. His short arms have gotten a lot of conversation, but he is a big, tough, burly, physical football player," Rapoport added. "Do the Commanders go here after adding so much at the EDGE in free agency? They're going to have a lot of options in a really, really good draft class."

The 2026 NFL Draft begins from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, April 23.

Where Are The Commanders Slated To Pick In The 2026 NFL Draft?

- Round 1 (Pick 7)

- Round 3 (Pick 71)

- Round 5 (Pick 147)

- Round 6 (Pick 187)

- Round 6 (Pick 209)

- Round 7 (Pick 223)

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