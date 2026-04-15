One Thing the Commanders Cannot Afford to Get Wrong in the NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders are at a turning point heading into this year’s draft. After finishing 5 and 12 last season, one thing was clear. The defense was a major problem and one of the worst in the league. Because of that, the Commanders cannot afford to miss with the No. 7 pick. They need to draft a difference maker on defense.

Where It All Fell Apart

The offense had its struggles, but the defense is what really hurt the franchise. It stood out to both the front office, head coach Dan Quinn, and fans as the biggest issue and ultimately cost them games. Washington allowed 6.0 yards per play, which ranked near the bottom of the NFL.

Patching Holes on the Defense

To address this, general manager Adam Peters was active in free agency, adding players like Odafe Oweh and K’Lavon Chaisson. But free agency can only do so much. It helps raise the floor of a team, but the draft is where teams find players who can truly change a defense.

Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Odafe Oweh (98) | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Even with those additions, Washington still needs a versatile, smart, and physically gifted defender. Outside of the defensive line, the secondary remains a big weakness. Whether it is a shutdown corner like LSU’s Mansoor Delane or a versatile safety like Ohio State’s Caleb Downs, the Commanders need someone who can take control and challenge opposing quarterbacks.

Caleb Downs, in particular, is seen by many as an ideal fit. He can play near the line of scrimmage and also cover deep, making him valuable in multiple roles. He is the type of player Dan Quinn has used before to build strong defenses.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No Room for Error

The pressure is even higher because the Commanders have few draft picks. After the Tunsil trade, they only have six picks this year, with a large gap between No. 7 and their next pick at No. 71. That means they cannot afford to take a player who needs years to develop. They need someone who can contribute right away.

This Pick Has to Count

Adam Peters has a reputation for finding talent, but at No. 7, finding good value is not enough. He needs to land a star. Whether it is a linebacker or a top playmaker in the secondary, the Commanders must come away with a foundational piece.

If they get this pick wrong, it will not just be a missed opportunity. It could put even more pressure on Jayden Daniels and force the offense to carry the team every week.

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