Commanders Fans Are Buying In, But Washington Still Has Questions to Answer

With camp still weeks away, fans of the Washington Commanders are already offering a pretty clear read on where their expectations are heading into the 2026 season. Never a fanbase that is afraid to voice an opinion, when I conducted the following polls, what I saw was a group of people who have been on a rollercoaster ride over the last few years, after an NFC Championship run in 2024 and then a 5-12 season a year ago.



The recent five-poll snapshot below from The Burgundy & Gold Facebook page is not a scientific study, but it is a useful lens to see how fans are viewing things at this stage of the process. The results of each poll point to a fanbase that believes the team should improve in 2026 but still sees some roster issues that need fixing.

Washington Commanders Fans Expect a Better Team in 2026

Washington Commanders fans were polled on how confident they were that Washington would be better in 2026. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Easily the clearest sign of fan optimism came when they were asked how confident they were that "Washington would be a better team in 2026?" As it turns out, the top answer was "Very Confident" with 54 percent in Poll #1, closely followed by "Cautiously optimistic" with 37 percent. Surprising for this time of year, only seven percent said they were not sold, and just two percent wanted to see training camp first.



That means 91 percent of voters were on the positive side of the discussion. That does not prove anything, but it does show the mood around the team has shifted.

Washington Commanders fans were polled on what would make this season a success. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Once again, that confidence showed when this group was asked what would make the season a success in Poll #2. "Make the playoffs" led the way with 40 percent, followed by "Super Bowl run" at 31 percent and "Playoff win" at 20 percent. Voting closed with only five percent choosing "Division title" and four percent saying "Winning season."



The lower end of those results speaks volumes; the fanbase is no longer happy with just being there. The Burgundy & Gold fans want postseason football, with many wanting much more.

Jayden Daniels Taking Fewer Hits Remains the Biggest Fan Priority

Washington Commanders fans were polled on what would be the biggest sign of growth from Jayden Daniels. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The “what would be the biggest sign of growth from Jayden Daniels in 2026?” poll saw the most lopsided result. Poll #3 had 84 percent choosing "Taking fewer hits." That says a lot. Fans do not want Daniels to be more exciting; they want a healthy quarterback to lead the team come January.

Commanders Cornerback Depth and Wide Receiver Roles Still Need Answers

Washington Commanders fans were polled on which second-year player they thought would have the best season. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The last two polls loosely connect to each other, as Poll #4, 'which second-year player do you think will have the best 2026 season,' had cornerback Trey Amos getting 46 percent of the votes. Running back Jacory 'Bill' Croskey-Merritt was second with 32 percent, and right tackle Josh Conerly Jr. had 18 percent. Then Poll #5 (below) is directly connected to Trey Amos' position as a cornerback. "Cornerback depth" had 41 percent of the vote, while "wide receiver roles" got 37 percent.

Washington Commanders fans were polled on what the biggest question mark was heading into training camp. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

According to these small-sample polls, Commanders fans are buying in and expect the team to be more successful than last year's 5-12 campaign. They are also clearly aware that, to get where they want to go, Daniels has to be better protected, that they must see growth from the younger players, and that they need real answers at cornerback and receiver behind Terry McLaurin before the season begins.



As always, fans can participate in the Daily Polls on The Burgundy & Gold Facebook page!



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