Commanders Sophomore Outlook: What’s Next for Cornerback Trey Amos?

The Washington Commanders entered the 2025 NFL Draft with several needs on the team. One of which was a number one cornerback that could slide out wide and have the length to cover the big receivers the NFC East is littered with, a need that they filled with the 61st overall pick when the team selected Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos.



Amos checked all the boxes and was battle-tested after coming out of an NFL-ready conference, spending time at both the University of Alabama and Ole Miss in college. Commanders GM Adam Peters was unbelievably happy that Amos slipped to them in the second round when the team was on the clock with the 61st pick.

A Promising Rookie Season Cut Short

The league isn't ready for year 2 Trey Amos pic.twitter.com/3XuSe3eqhh — CommandersMuse (@CommandersMusee) March 19, 2026

That excitement transferred over to the field easily as Amos found himself in the starting lineup and doing well up until sustaining a fractured fibula against the Detroit Lions in Week 10 last year. Before the injury, Amos had already made a name for himself as a standout rookie, having made eight starts and recorded 32 tackles with six pass breakups.



When Phase 3 of OTAs began at the end of May, Amos was in attendance but off to the side with the other players who were still returning. NFL teams are not required to give a public injury report during the offseason program, but his presence on the side says it all. Officially, we'll have to wait to hear how long it will be before he fully returns to the practice field.

Navigating a Blank Playbook From the Sideline

New Commanders defensive coordinator Daronte Jones is installing a new defense at OTAs, and Amos is missing important reps, though most of what he'd be learning on the field is verbal. The high-tempo communication his teammates are experiencing is nearly impossible to simulate. Jones preaches a philosophy seeped in multiple looks and confusion. Thankfully, with the advent of modern-day handheld and laptop computers, a player not on the field can at least see what he missed, as well as be able to learn all playbook verbiage, schemes, and assignment rules directly from the meeting room or conference calls if needed.

Good news: Trey Amos (fractured fibula) is out here for stretch.



Other news: The baseball cap suggests he won't be participating. pic.twitter.com/Zr0UFgLg8P — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 2, 2026

The team saw this coming; that's why they added a couple of veterans with field experience to jump in while Trey Amos is still recovering from injury. Washington re-signed cornerback Antonio Hamilton Sr. and signed free agent CB Ahkello Witherspoon to fill the void and make sure things didn't miss a beat while Amos rehabs correctly from injury.



Hamilton (33), who was with Washington last season (15 games) but spent the last 10 seasons with six different teams, has enough experience to fill in while Amos finishes his recovery. In 124 career games (19 starts), Hamilton has 192 tackles, 27 pass deflections, and one interception.



Make no mistake about it, a successful Washington Commanders defense is contingent on a healthy Trey Amos. His eight starts last season laid the ground floor in an otherwise lost year for what's to come at the cornerback position in the near future. He's not a finished product, but he has a skill set similar to some of the players new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones has worked with at previous stops.



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