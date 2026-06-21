'Whole Different Version': Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt Takes Aim at Dan Quinn’s Challenge

Running the football has never been an issue for Jacory 'Bill' Croskey-Merritt. It's why Washington Commanders General Manager Adam Peters selected him in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Head coach Dan Quinn made it a point in OTAs to acknowledge that Bill's next step would always be about expanding on what he brings to the football field.



Quinn's praise for Croskey-Merritt's instincts gave him the opening to point out that Bill needs to elevate his contributions in the passing and return games as well. Based on Bill's comments at minicamp, it sounds like he understands what is being asked of him.



“I mean, it feels good, but I know I just got to keep working and just being even way better than last year,” Croskey-Merritt said at mandatory minicamp. “Like that’s my only thing. Like that’s my only goal, my only focus. Like just winning and being a whole different version of myself.”



That last sentence gives you insight into where Bill is at right now. He's not trying to prove he can be the same player who rushed for 805 yards in his rookie season. The Commanders have already seen enough of his burst in small spaces, contact balance, natural feel, and overall qualities as a back to know he belongs in the conversation. The concern going into year two is whether he can become more complete within a system that will expect more of him.



That would include several things beyond just receiving work, such as protections, timing, better communication, route details, ball security, the real value of special teams, and becoming someone the staff can rely on even when the ball is not in his hands.



Bill seems to understand that minicamp was just the beginning of the process.

Every Week 5 touch for Jacory Croskey-Merritt



16 touches

150 scrimmage yards

2 TD



Breakout Bill https://t.co/kPGi15YbrC pic.twitter.com/MxrsCF3c74 — Jacob Gibbs (@jagibbs_23) October 6, 2025

Bill Croskey-Merritt focused on growth with Commanders

Croskey-Merritt was also very clear that he knew he was not going to figure it out on his own. He realizes the veterans in Washington's running back room are individuals with NFL experience whom he can learn from.



“It’s been fun,” Croskey-Merritt said. “Him, J-Mac, Jerome, like all those guys, like they’ve been in the league. So, you know, I’m still young, and I’m still soaking up the game from them.”



With Bill already realizing he is not a finished product, part of the work has already started. In the process of figuring out which parts of his game he needs to improve to make it harder to take him off the field, he has leaned on Rachaad White. White is viewed as a smooth receiving back with enough burst to stress a defense.

Bill Croskey-Merritt just moves different than any back Washington has, and it isn’t close.



Rachaad White will get a lot of looks in varying packages, but Merritt is the guy. Intrigued to see him in year two in this David Blough run game. Explosive kid. pic.twitter.com/sg6JLfi3eC — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) June 19, 2026

“Rachaad, he’s been a great teammate,” Croskey-Merritt said. “He’s very smooth catching the ball. So, I’m gaining knowledge from Rachaad with the receiving stuff. He’s been open arms to me, just teaching me how he does it, how he moves. So it’s been a blessing for him to come be in the backfield with me.”



That's the kind of message a coach is looking for from a player he's challenged to bring more to the table. Quinn never once pondered whether Bill knew how to hit a hole at top speed; his questions were about other ways to use him. Learning directly from White about the passing game is as direct a way to attack Quinn's challenge as Bill could be expected to do.

Just like the other roster battles they currently have, the Commanders do not need to settle the running back rotation in June. With training camp and the preseason just around the corner, the opportunity to define roles will certainly outweigh minicamp quotes, but Bill's mindset is still extremely important here, as he appears to fully understand the assignment.



This young man did not leave minicamp as the same back he entered it. He is trying to enter the season as a more complete player.



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