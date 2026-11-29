Commanders vs. Cardinals Live Updates: Score, Highlights, Inactives as Washington Eyes .500
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The Washington Commanders arrive in Arizona with two straight wins and a chance to get back to .500. Monday’s 22-20 win over Cincinnati required a 64-yard, three-play drive, capped by Drew Stevens’ field goal as time expired. Now Jayden Daniels and Washington have to carry that finish into a road game against the 3-8 Cardinals.
The biggest question for Washington’s defense is Trey McBride. Arizona’s tight end has 87 catches, and seven more would give him the record for tight-end receptions through 12 games. The Commanders will face that assignment without cornerback Amik Robertson, who is out for the second straight game with an ankle injury. Josh Johnson will start for Arizona with Carson Beck ruled out.
Brandon Aiyuk will not make his Washington debut today. For television, streaming, and radio details, see our Commanders–Cardinals viewing guide.
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone