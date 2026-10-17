Commanders' Final Injury Report: Four Out, Nine Questionable vs. Unbeaten 49ers

The Washington Commanders' final injury report lists a baker's dozen of players out or questionable, sure to create an availability problem for Washington facing the undefeated San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Four players are officially listed as out: Jacory Croskey-Merritt (groin), Javontae Jean-Baptiste (pectoral), Marcus Mariota (knee), and Charles Omenihu (groin/ankle). All four players missed practice all week. Nine additional players are also listed as questionable, including Stefon Diggs, Javon Kinlaw, and three safeties.



Of the three safeties, Percy Butler (hamstring) and Tyler Owens (hamstring) missed Thursday's practice but were upgraded to limited; Nick Cross (illness) was a full participant all three days but is still questionable. All three players missed last week's game against New York. Quan Martin improved from limited on Thursday to full participation on Friday and Saturday, with no game designation.



Stefon Diggs' return is possible; he's officially listed as questionable. He went from missing Thursday's practice to limited on both Friday and Saturday. Terry McLaurin has no game designation after being limited Thursday and Saturday and sitting out Friday with a hamstring/rest designation. Treylon Burks was also limited all three days but has no game designation. Getting Diggs back would give Jayden Daniels another option in the passing game after playing without him against the Giants.



The Commanders will also be without Croskey-Merritt in the backfield, but they should have options. Austin Ekeler was limited all week with a chest injury, while Rachaad White went from full participation Thursday to limited Friday and Saturday. Neither received a game designation. Jeremy McNichols was a full participant all three days but remains questionable with a quad injury. He would also need to be activated from injured reserve before he can play Monday.

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Washington's defensive front is another area to watch with Omenihu and Jean-Baptiste both out. Kinlaw fully participated Thursday, missed Friday's practice, and returned Saturday on a limited basis. He's questionable with ankle and knee injuries. K'Lavon Chaisson, meanwhile, returned to full participation Saturday after sitting out Friday and has no game designation.



There are still a few roster decisions to make before Monday night. Trey Amos (ankle) and Jordan Magee (hamstring) are both questionable and, like McNichols, remain in their 21-day practice windows. Neither can play until they are activated from their respective reserve lists. Lucas Patrick is also questionable with an illness despite returning to full participation Saturday.



Washington knows which four players it won't have against San Francisco, but with nine more listed as questionable, the Commanders still have plenty to sort out before Monday night's kickoff.



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