Commanders Confirm PSL Planning for New Stadium, Raising Next Big Fan Cost Question

The planned return to the RFK Stadium site has certainly been a topic of discussion around the Washington Commanders over the last couple of years. Most of those discussions have been about money, mostly what the project will cost, but also public funding.



Now, with the project moving closer, fans are about to have a more direct question about what it will cost them.

The $975 Million Agreement and the $15,000 Math

For season-ticket holders, the answer could be quite a bit. Martin Austermuhle, a D.C. reporter with NOTUS, pointed a spotlight on that reality Friday by highlighting specific language in a Stadium Seat Rights Funding Agreement between Events DC and DC Football Stadium LLC. The agreement included a not-to-exceed amount of $975 million for the sale of stadium seat rights, with the proceeds to be directed toward construction costs for the new Commanders stadium.

This is $975 Million dollars the @councilofdc and @MayorBowser gave to @Commanders in addition to the other public funding. Quick math puts avg seat licensing $15K per seat paid by fans who want season tickets. @nbcwashington https://t.co/r4mX517GiU — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) June 26, 2026

The number caught the attention of season-ticket holders for what it suggested. If you do the math, spread out across an estimated 65,000 seats, the $975 million would equate to about $15,000 per seat. It should be noted immediately that, given the substantial price differences across seats and sections (Suites, Dream Seats, club-level, lower-level, upper-level), the Personal Seat License (PSL) price would likely vary from seat to seat.



Regardless of how it is distributed, the size of the number understandably caused some serious sticker shock once fans saw it.



The team addressed the issue in a statement: “We are in the early stages of planning a PSL program. Use of PSLs for construction was included in the deal. We are committed to a thoughtful approach that balances long-term investment … with opportunities for fans at a variety of price points.”



While it is good to have some clarity on the issue, it does not end the conversation.

Here’s @Commanders statement:

“We are in the early stages of planning a PSL program..use of PSLs for construction was included in the deal. we are committed to a thoughtful approach that balances long-term investment … with opportunities for fans at a variety of price points” https://t.co/ydmJyXXVOL pic.twitter.com/kNFIB1nqTQ — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) June 26, 2026

Understanding the Difference Between PSLs and Season Tickets

In short, a PSL is a separate cost from the season tickets themselves. Once purchased, the PSL grants the fan the right to buy tickets tied to a specific seat. That means the cost of owning season tickets could eventually include both the license and the yearly ticket bill.



The team's statement said their priority was to create a range of PSL and ticketing options, and fans will be watching closely, and probably skeptically.

Will the Common Fan Fit into the New Stadium Plans?

A rendering of the new Washington Commanders stadium in Washington, D.C. | Washington Commanders and HKS

Washington is certainly not the first team in the NFL to use Personal Seat Licenses, as they have become common in modern NFL stadium projects. The issue here is that Washington's fanbase has already endured years of strained loyalty. That includes a fight that ultimately rebranded the team, a change many fans still do not accept; a deteriorating stadium the previous owner failed to repair or improve; and a relocation debate that has raged for what feels like decades.



The concern is not that luxury seats will be ultra-expensive, because that is an afterthought at this point. The real issue is whether the common fan will have an actual path into the building. That is why the $975 million figure jumped off the page. It gives fans the nudge that the billionaires do not want to fully foot the bill, hence the team's timely "statement."



Overall, the team returning to D.C. is a massive win for the franchise and the city. But this next stage in the process is no longer about beautiful stadium renderings and vivid nostalgia with wonderful dreams of future Riggo and Darrell Green statues. It will be about the price fans pay just to buy a ticket.



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