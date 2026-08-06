Commanders Kicker Battle Remains Unsettled After First Week of Training Camp

The Washington Commanders' kicker competition had its first real movement this week, after Jake Moody and Drew Stevens started camp matching each other. Stevens finished Tuesday's practice 8-for-8 while Moody went 5-for-8, missing from approximately 40, 48, and 53 yards. For those keeping track at home, the totals show Stevens in the "lead" but without any separation at 28-for-30 to Moody's 27-for-30. No one attempted any kicks on Wednesday.

Stevens Erases Moody’s Early Advantage

Both kickers finished minicamp 6-for-6 and were dead even heading into the long break before camp. Their first camp session on July 30 showed them in the same spot: 6-for-6 during the primary period, and then successfully converted another attempt during team drills. Those results left camp without any signs of an early leader.



Moody was the first to create some separation on August 1 by finishing 9-for-9 while Stevens went 7-for-9. Stevens still converted the three longest attempts during the primary period, preventing the session from becoming a clear concern about his range. Neither player gained ground on August 3, when both made kicks from 33, 38, 43, 48, 53, and 58 yards.



Tuesday was the day the competition took a different turn when Moody missed three kicks, and Stevens was perfect again as Moody suffered his first bad practice.

Kickers be kickin' - Drew Stevens and Jake Moody both went 6\6 in the kicking portion of practice and 1\1 in team ... its gonna a be a fun summer following this battle pic.twitter.com/xkEJexjo7D — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) July 30, 2026

Competition Remains Far From Settled

For Stevens, his one-kick lead is enough to say he has the inside track, for now, but nothing more. Washington will take several things into consideration outside of consistency, including range and operation time, to name a couple. At this point, it's anybody's contest, with Moody's pro experience and nearly flawless start to camp, and Stevens' range and ability to keep digging after his earlier misses.

Keeping an eye on that kicker competition.



Jake Moody vs. Drew Stevens pic.twitter.com/y1uQ5NSEep — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) August 4, 2026

Preseason will be the real test, with a live rush at the line of scrimmage and consequences tied to each attempt. Stevens' perfect day may have changed the standings, but with a margin that narrow, this roster battle appears likely to extend into the preseason.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow the Burgundy & Gold on Facebook and the Commanders on SI on X for the latest news. You can also subscribe to our Facebook Messenger News Channel, the fastest and easiest way to see our articles on any Meta product.