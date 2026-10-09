Commanders News: Surprise Rookie Cut as Two Key Receivers Remain Sidelined | Burgundy Roundup

The Washington Commanders made a surprising roster move involving Kaytron Allen while Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs missed practice again. Plus, encouraging injury updates, Giants news, podcasts, and interviews. | HTTR4LIFE LLC

Thursday was filled with roster updates, interviews, and prep work for Sunday's New York Giants game; that said, let's jump right into the day's news.



In a surprising but not shocking move, the Washington Commanders waived rookie running back Kaytron Allen, a sixth-round draft pick in April's NFL Draft. In four games, Allen had 41 yards on 12 carries. Austin Ekeler's return sealed his fate by pushing him further down the depth chart. The move comes just days after Seattle signed Robert Henry Jr. off Washington's practice squad. Reports said the team hoped to bring Allen back on the practice squad.



If one thing is for sure, it's that the injury report is fluid this week and can change at any moment. While Jayden Daniels remained a full participant for the second straight day, Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs did not practice again with hamstring injuries.



Sam Cosmi improved from limited to full, but Nick Allegretti remained limited Wednesday and did not practice Thursday with hip/Achilles issues; Sonny Styles and Ben Sinnott both improved to full participation, while safety Nick Cross moved from full Wednesday to limited Thursday with an illness.



On the other side, the Giants had Malik Nabers (knee) and Andrew Thomas (groin) improve from not practicing Wednesday to limited Thursday. Also, Jason Pinnock (concussion) and Chauncey Golston (neck) remained out. Isaiah Likely, Chris Manhertz, and Cam Skattebo were limited. Najee Harris returned to full participation after Wednesday's personal absence.

Commanders News From the Day

Commanders PR

"It feels real, real good to be on the team, get my feet in the grass, doing everything I need to do to be confident and contribute to the team," Amos said.



Amos, the Commanders' second-round pick in 2025, has not played in a game since their Week 10 game against the Detroit Lions last season. He was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. Amos said he's feeling "great," but he and the team are taking his path to contributing one step at a time.



"We're gonna keep on building each and every day," Amos said. "Just keep on grinding."

The Washington Commanders have released rookie RB Kaytron Allen.



It was apparent with the return of Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols nearing a return there would be movement on the roster.



Perhaps Allen is a practice squad candidate. pic.twitter.com/uI4FqZ2dte — CWallSports (@cwallse) October 8, 2026

Pauslen: I will say versus the Cardinals, they probably should have had five sacks. But Jacoby [Brissett] is just that guy that's gonna stand in there and just let that thing rip. He got hit a bunch, man. And they ran the ball. They kind of kept the ball out of their hands a little bit. I will say the reason I think they don't get a lot of sack is they're never in a crazy game script because they are so conservative on offense. So it's always a close game ... But if you were in an obvious passing situation like second down or end of game scenario, they are going to hunt. So I'm gonna say hell yeah. They're legit ... And they're physical. It's a good group, and I like the scheme, too.

Podcasts

Where can Washington hurt New York? ... John Keim Report talks to ESPN's Jordan Ranaan about the Giants

John is joined by ESPN's Jordan Ranaan to breakdown the Commanders home matchup against the Giants. They talked about the Giants strong start, coaching change, matchup in Washington, position depth, injuries, and more!

Interviews

Josh Conerly Jr. on the return of Jayden Daniels on Sunday.



"Our number one priority is making sure that we protect him and keep him upright." pic.twitter.com/4gh65u4SJe — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 8, 2026

Trey Amos is back on the practice field.



He told me he is feeling good out there.



But, will he play on Sunday? I talked with the Commanders second year CB after today's practice. pic.twitter.com/s6yNQMZFLf — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 8, 2026

I spoke with Jeremy Reaves about Sunday's game against the Giants.



"Ugly, pretty. I don't care. I just want to walk off with a W." pic.twitter.com/7HH5ulzyBd — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 8, 2026

One on one with Daron Payne.



He understands that this defense has to shut down this Giants running game on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/QKNoMVW0EO — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 8, 2026

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