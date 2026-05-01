Commanders Key Offseason Dates to Remember: Rookie Minicamp and OTAs
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Teams have made free agency moves, released players, and added new talent through the NFL Draft. Now it is time to get down to the nitty-gritty.
As the Washington Commanders prepare for the 2026 season, there is still work to be done if they want to move past last year's disappointing season. That process begins as the offseason program ramps up under third-year head coach Dan Quinn, who will guide both new additions and returning veterans through the months ahead.
Here are the key dates to know as the offseason officially gets started.
Rookies Report May 8th & 9th
The NFL Draft began just over a week ago, but has since come to a close. The Commanders added great value in the draft with Sonny Styles and Antonio Williams being the two high draft picks.
Styles and Williams will be joined by the rest of the Commanders' draft picks, undrafted free agents, and non-roster tryout players. Rookie minicamp gives players who are long shots to make an NFL roster a chance to show what they could provide to a team.
Players who already have job security will be measured for helmets, pads, pants, and cleats. They will also be introduced to the different departments within the organization, helping familiarize them with life as a professional football player and to experience what a typical workday looks like in the NFL.
Back in the Building
The first day of workouts began on April 20. Phase One spans the first two weeks and is limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation. No on-field football work is permitted during this time, making it a foundational period only focused on recovery and preparation.
Laying the Groundwork
The Commanders will then move into Phase Two, which is a three-week period that introduces limited on-field activity. Coaches can begin installing schemes through individual and group instruction, including “perfect play drills,” where offense lines up against offense and defense lines up against defense. All work is conducted at a walkthrough pace, with no live contact or full-team offense-versus-defense drills allowed.
Turning Up the Tempo
But it's Phase Three where the intensity begins, and it is the final four weeks of the program. This period includes Organized Team Activities, scheduled for the following dates:
May 27th to 29th
June 2nd to 4th
June 9th to 11th
OTAs include 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills, offering an early look at how the roster is coming together. While contact is still prohibited, these sessions are key for building timing, communication, and chemistry.
One Last Look Before Break
The offseason program wraps up with Mandatory Minicamp from June 16th to 18th. As the only required portion of the spring, it serves as a final checkpoint before the team breaks ahead of training camp.
The Commanders have a clear path to sharpen their identity. What they establish over these nine weeks will carry into training camp and ultimately shape how prepared they are when the first 2026 season game arrives.
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Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnoleFollow chsnole
Joanne Coley, from Prince George’s County, MD, is a communications professional passionate about storytelling and sports. She holds a bachelor’s in Communications from Kent State University and a Master’s in Communications/Public Relations from Southern New Hampshire University. Since 2018, she has served as Communications Manager at the Council of the Great City Schools. A foodie and traveler, Joanne is also a former state champion in high school shotput and standout athlete in softball.Follow JodymyJo