Commanders Key Offseason Dates to Remember: Rookie Minicamp and OTAs

Teams have made free agency moves, released players, and added new talent through the NFL Draft. Now it is time to get down to the nitty-gritty.

As the Washington Commanders prepare for the 2026 season, there is still work to be done if they want to move past last year's disappointing season. That process begins as the offseason program ramps up under third-year head coach Dan Quinn, who will guide both new additions and returning veterans through the months ahead.

Here are the key dates to know as the offseason officially gets started.

Rookies Report May 8th & 9th

The NFL Draft began just over a week ago, but has since come to a close. The Commanders added great value in the draft with Sonny Styles and Antonio Williams being the two high draft picks.

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Sonny Styles (0) | Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Styles and Williams will be joined by the rest of the Commanders' draft picks, undrafted free agents, and non-roster tryout players. Rookie minicamp gives players who are long shots to make an NFL roster a chance to show what they could provide to a team.

Players who already have job security will be measured for helmets, pads, pants, and cleats. They will also be introduced to the different departments within the organization, helping familiarize them with life as a professional football player and to experience what a typical workday looks like in the NFL.

Back in the Building

The first day of workouts began on April 20. Phase One spans the first two weeks and is limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation. No on-field football work is permitted during this time, making it a foundational period only focused on recovery and preparation.

Laying the Groundwork

The Commanders will then move into Phase Two, which is a three-week period that introduces limited on-field activity. Coaches can begin installing schemes through individual and group instruction, including “perfect play drills,” where offense lines up against offense and defense lines up against defense. All work is conducted at a walkthrough pace, with no live contact or full-team offense-versus-defense drills allowed.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Turning Up the Tempo

But it's Phase Three where the intensity begins, and it is the final four weeks of the program. This period includes Organized Team Activities, scheduled for the following dates:

May 27th to 29th

June 2nd to 4th

June 9th to 11th

OTAs include 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills, offering an early look at how the roster is coming together. While contact is still prohibited, these sessions are key for building timing, communication, and chemistry.

One Last Look Before Break

The offseason program wraps up with Mandatory Minicamp from June 16th to 18th. As the only required portion of the spring, it serves as a final checkpoint before the team breaks ahead of training camp.

The Commanders have a clear path to sharpen their identity. What they establish over these nine weeks will carry into training camp and ultimately shape how prepared they are when the first 2026 season game arrives.

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