Projecting the Commanders Depth Chart and 53-Man Roster After the Draft—Position by Position
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After making six picks and signing eight undrafted free agents, the 2026 NFL Draft is in the past for the Washington Commanders.
The Commanders had a busy offseason, starting with a thrilling free agency, and have put together one of the more highly thought of rookie classes with their selections in the NFL Draft.
The floor has most definitely been raised in Washington, but we still aren't 100 percent sure how things will come together until offseason workouts and activities get fully underway. With those events down the line, we examined how the Commanders' depth chart will look with their newest additions while also projecting their 53-man roster.
Offense
Position
Starter
2nd Team
3rd Team
Depth
QB
Jayden Daniels
Marcus Mariota
Sam Hartman
Athan Kaliakmanis
RB
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
Rachaad White
Jerome Ford
Jeremy McNichols/Kaytron Allen/Robert Henry
WR1
Terry McLaurin
Dyami Brown
Van Jefferson
Ja'Corey Brooks/Chris Hilton Jr.
WR2
Treylon Burks
Jaylin Lane
Jacoby Jones
Jaden Bradley
WR3 (Slot)
Antonio Williams
Luke McCaffrey
Nick Nash
TE
Chig Okonkwo
John Bates
Ben Sinnott
Colson Yankoff/Lawrence Cager/Quentin Moore
LT
Laremy Tunsil
Brandon Coleman
Foster Sarell
LG
Chris Paul
Timothy McKay
Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
Tanoa Togiai
C
Nick Allegretti
Julian Good-Jones
Matt Gulbin
RG
Sam Cosmi
Andrew Wylie
Tyler Cooper
RT
Josh Conerly Jr.
Trent Scott
Defense
Position
Starter
2nd Team
3rd Team
Depth
DT/DE
Javon Kinlaw
Charles Omenihu
Deatrich Wise Jr.
NT
Tim Settle
DJ Davidson
Shy Tuttle
DT
Daron Payne
Jer'Zhan Newton
Ricky Barber
Jeffrey M'ba
LOLB
Odafe Oweh
Dorance Armstrong
Drake Jackson
T.J. Maguranyanga/Andre Carter II
WLB
Leo Chenal
Jordan Magee
Kain Medrano
MLB
Frankie Luvu
Sonny Styles
Ale Kaho
Nick Bellore
ROLB
K'Lavon Chaisson
Javontae Jean-Baptiste
Joshua Josephs
D.J. Johnson
CB
Trey Amos
Ahkello Witherspoon
Tre Hawkins III
SS
Nick Cross
Jeremy Reaves
Robert McDaniel
Malik Spencer
FS
Will Harris
Quan Martin
Percy Butler
CB
Mike Sainristil
Darius Rush
Car'lin Vigers
Fred Davis II
Nickel
Amik Robertson
Qwuantrezz Knight
Tyler Owens
Special Teams
Position
Starter
2nd Team
Depth
K
Jake Moody
P
Tress Way
LS
Tyler Ott
KR
Luke McCaffrey
Jeremy McNichols
Jaylin Lane
PR
Jaylin Lane
Antonio Williams
53-Man Roster Projection
Quarterback (2): Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota
Quarterback is simple to figure out for the Commanders. Daniels is the franchise QB, while Mariota provides the veteranship as the backup. Washington likely carries two quarterbacks, with either Hartman or Kaliakmanis being the emergency.
Running Back (3): Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Jerome Ford
The running back room is overflowing in Washington, but three backs seem to be the right fit, with all providing different types of play out of the backfield. It was hard to leave Allen and McNichols off, but if one were to make the roster to join the likes of Croskey-Merritt, White, and Ford, I would give the edge to Allen.
Wide Receiver (7): Terry McLaurin, Treylon Burks, Antonio Williams, Luke McCaffrey, Dyami Brown, Jaylin Lane, Van Jefferson
One of the easier positions to identify on offense, the wide receiver room is starting to look filled out with solid production across the board and young talent to accompany it. The only way this changes moving forward is if the Commanders make a move in free agency or trade for Brandon Aiyuk.
Tight End (3): Chig Okonkwo, John Bates, Ben Sinnott
With Zach Ertz on the way out in free agency, the Commanders will move forward with playmaking tight end Chig Okonkwo as the starter, with Bates and Sinnott still playing vital roles in the offensive scheme under new offensive coordinator David Blough.
Offensive Line (10): Laremy Tunsil, Chris Paul, Nick Allegretti, Sam Cosmi, Josh Conerly Jr., Brandon Coleman, Andrew Wylie, Trent Scott, Julian Good-Jones, Matt Gulbin
The Commanders will allocate a ton of room to the trenches this season, as it is viewed as the one area that can single-handedly win you games. The offensive line is pretty much set, other than center. Drafting Gulbin to compete with veteran guard Nick Allegretti will be entertaining, but it will be good to also keep Julian Good-Jones on the roster as depth across the interior of the line.
Defensive Line & Pass Rush (12): Javon Kinlaw, Charles Omenihu, Daron Payne, Jer'Zhan Newton, Tim Settle, Odafe Oweh, Dorance Armstrong, K'Lavon Chaisson, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Deatrich Wise Jr., Joshua Josephs, Shy Tuttle
Much like the OL, the Commanders will go heavy on the defensive line. New DC Daronte Jones loves to be multiple with his defense, and will demand a lot from his defensive line when it comes to getting into the backfield as well as dropping into coverage. The Commanders keep all the big names and guns here, showing a great combination of size, speed, and versatility.
Linebacker (4): Leo Chenal, Frankie Luvu, Sonny Styles, Jordan Magee
Washington is looking pretty nice in their linebacker room after taking Sonny Styles seventh overall, and will have one of the better off-all linebacking units in the league with these four. The Commanders could look to take a fifth here instead of keeping 12 on the defensive line if they want Kaho or Medrano for special team purposes.
Cornerback (5): Mike Sainristil, Trey Amos, Amik Robertson, Ahkello Witherspoon, Darius Rush
The cornerback room was pretty much set for the Commanders after free agency. The hope is for Sainristil to continue playing at a high level and for Amos to develop even further, coming off a tough injury that shortened his rookie year. The additions of Robertson and Witherspoon give them proven production, and Rush will be game-day depth.
Safety (4): Nick Cross, Will Harris, Quan Martin, Jeremy Reaves
Perhaps the easiest decision when it comes to the defensive side of the ball, the Commanders should feel comfortable with just carrying two-deep at the safety positions. Cross and Harris will likely start, but depending on matchups and game plans, Martin and Reaves will likely see plenty of snaps as well.
Special Teams (3): Tress Way, Jake Moody, Tyler Ott
Special teams is fairly straightforward, as all should be guaranteed spots on the 53-man roster barring anything crazy.
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Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnoleFollow chsnole