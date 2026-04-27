Projecting the Commanders Depth Chart and 53-Man Roster After the Draft—Position by Position

After making six picks and signing eight undrafted free agents, the 2026 NFL Draft is in the past for the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders had a busy offseason, starting with a thrilling free agency, and have put together one of the more highly thought of rookie classes with their selections in the NFL Draft.

The floor has most definitely been raised in Washington, but we still aren't 100 percent sure how things will come together until offseason workouts and activities get fully underway. With those events down the line, we examined how the Commanders' depth chart will look with their newest additions while also projecting their 53-man roster.

Offense

Position Starter 2nd Team 3rd Team Depth QB Jayden Daniels Marcus Mariota Sam Hartman Athan Kaliakmanis RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt Rachaad White Jerome Ford Jeremy McNichols/Kaytron Allen/Robert Henry WR1 Terry McLaurin Dyami Brown Van Jefferson Ja'Corey Brooks/Chris Hilton Jr. WR2 Treylon Burks Jaylin Lane Jacoby Jones Jaden Bradley WR3 (Slot) Antonio Williams Luke McCaffrey Nick Nash TE Chig Okonkwo John Bates Ben Sinnott Colson Yankoff/Lawrence Cager/Quentin Moore LT Laremy Tunsil Brandon Coleman Foster Sarell LG Chris Paul Timothy McKay Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu Tanoa Togiai C Nick Allegretti Julian Good-Jones Matt Gulbin RG Sam Cosmi Andrew Wylie Tyler Cooper RT Josh Conerly Jr. Trent Scott

Defense

Position Starter 2nd Team 3rd Team Depth DT/DE Javon Kinlaw Charles Omenihu Deatrich Wise Jr. NT Tim Settle DJ Davidson Shy Tuttle DT Daron Payne Jer'Zhan Newton Ricky Barber Jeffrey M'ba LOLB Odafe Oweh Dorance Armstrong Drake Jackson T.J. Maguranyanga/Andre Carter II WLB Leo Chenal Jordan Magee Kain Medrano MLB Frankie Luvu Sonny Styles Ale Kaho Nick Bellore ROLB K'Lavon Chaisson Javontae Jean-Baptiste Joshua Josephs D.J. Johnson CB Trey Amos Ahkello Witherspoon Tre Hawkins III SS Nick Cross Jeremy Reaves Robert McDaniel Malik Spencer FS Will Harris Quan Martin Percy Butler CB Mike Sainristil Darius Rush Car'lin Vigers Fred Davis II Nickel Amik Robertson Qwuantrezz Knight Tyler Owens

Special Teams

Position Starter 2nd Team Depth K Jake Moody P Tress Way LS Tyler Ott KR Luke McCaffrey Jeremy McNichols Jaylin Lane PR Jaylin Lane Antonio Williams

53-Man Roster Projection

Quarterback (2): Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota

Quarterback is simple to figure out for the Commanders. Daniels is the franchise QB, while Mariota provides the veteranship as the backup. Washington likely carries two quarterbacks, with either Hartman or Kaliakmanis being the emergency.

Running Back (3): Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Jerome Ford

The running back room is overflowing in Washington, but three backs seem to be the right fit, with all providing different types of play out of the backfield. It was hard to leave Allen and McNichols off, but if one were to make the roster to join the likes of Croskey-Merritt, White, and Ford, I would give the edge to Allen.

Wide Receiver (7): Terry McLaurin, Treylon Burks, Antonio Williams, Luke McCaffrey, Dyami Brown, Jaylin Lane, Van Jefferson

One of the easier positions to identify on offense, the wide receiver room is starting to look filled out with solid production across the board and young talent to accompany it. The only way this changes moving forward is if the Commanders make a move in free agency or trade for Brandon Aiyuk.

Tight End (3): Chig Okonkwo, John Bates, Ben Sinnott

With Zach Ertz on the way out in free agency, the Commanders will move forward with playmaking tight end Chig Okonkwo as the starter, with Bates and Sinnott still playing vital roles in the offensive scheme under new offensive coordinator David Blough.

Offensive Line (10): Laremy Tunsil, Chris Paul, Nick Allegretti, Sam Cosmi, Josh Conerly Jr., Brandon Coleman, Andrew Wylie, Trent Scott, Julian Good-Jones, Matt Gulbin

The Commanders will allocate a ton of room to the trenches this season, as it is viewed as the one area that can single-handedly win you games. The offensive line is pretty much set, other than center. Drafting Gulbin to compete with veteran guard Nick Allegretti will be entertaining, but it will be good to also keep Julian Good-Jones on the roster as depth across the interior of the line.

Defensive Line & Pass Rush (12): Javon Kinlaw, Charles Omenihu, Daron Payne, Jer'Zhan Newton, Tim Settle, Odafe Oweh, Dorance Armstrong, K'Lavon Chaisson, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Deatrich Wise Jr., Joshua Josephs, Shy Tuttle

Much like the OL, the Commanders will go heavy on the defensive line. New DC Daronte Jones loves to be multiple with his defense, and will demand a lot from his defensive line when it comes to getting into the backfield as well as dropping into coverage. The Commanders keep all the big names and guns here, showing a great combination of size, speed, and versatility.

Linebacker (4): Leo Chenal, Frankie Luvu, Sonny Styles, Jordan Magee

Washington is looking pretty nice in their linebacker room after taking Sonny Styles seventh overall, and will have one of the better off-all linebacking units in the league with these four. The Commanders could look to take a fifth here instead of keeping 12 on the defensive line if they want Kaho or Medrano for special team purposes.

Cornerback (5): Mike Sainristil, Trey Amos, Amik Robertson, Ahkello Witherspoon, Darius Rush

The cornerback room was pretty much set for the Commanders after free agency. The hope is for Sainristil to continue playing at a high level and for Amos to develop even further, coming off a tough injury that shortened his rookie year. The additions of Robertson and Witherspoon give them proven production, and Rush will be game-day depth.

Safety (4): Nick Cross, Will Harris, Quan Martin, Jeremy Reaves

Perhaps the easiest decision when it comes to the defensive side of the ball, the Commanders should feel comfortable with just carrying two-deep at the safety positions. Cross and Harris will likely start, but depending on matchups and game plans, Martin and Reaves will likely see plenty of snaps as well.

Special Teams (3): Tress Way, Jake Moody, Tyler Ott

Special teams is fairly straightforward, as all should be guaranteed spots on the 53-man roster barring anything crazy.

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