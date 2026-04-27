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Projecting the Commanders Depth Chart and 53-Man Roster After the Draft—Position by Position

What does the Commanders' depth chart and 53-man roster look like following the NFL Draft?
Caleb Skinner|
Washington Commanders LB Sonny Styles
Washington Commanders LB Sonny Styles | Washington Commanders X

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Washington Commanders

After making six picks and signing eight undrafted free agents, the 2026 NFL Draft is in the past for the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders had a busy offseason, starting with a thrilling free agency, and have put together one of the more highly thought of rookie classes with their selections in the NFL Draft.

The floor has most definitely been raised in Washington, but we still aren't 100 percent sure how things will come together until offseason workouts and activities get fully underway. With those events down the line, we examined how the Commanders' depth chart will look with their newest additions while also projecting their 53-man roster.

Offense

Position

Starter

2nd Team

3rd Team

Depth

QB

Jayden Daniels

Marcus Mariota

Sam Hartman

Athan Kaliakmanis

RB

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Rachaad White

Jerome Ford

Jeremy McNichols/Kaytron Allen/Robert Henry

WR1

Terry McLaurin

Dyami Brown

Van Jefferson

Ja'Corey Brooks/Chris Hilton Jr.

WR2

Treylon Burks

Jaylin Lane

Jacoby Jones

Jaden Bradley

WR3 (Slot)

Antonio Williams

Luke McCaffrey

Nick Nash

TE

Chig Okonkwo

John Bates

Ben Sinnott

Colson Yankoff/Lawrence Cager/Quentin Moore

LT

Laremy Tunsil

Brandon Coleman

Foster Sarell

LG

Chris Paul

Timothy McKay

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Tanoa Togiai

C

Nick Allegretti

Julian Good-Jones

Matt Gulbin

RG

Sam Cosmi

Andrew Wylie

Tyler Cooper

RT

Josh Conerly Jr.

Trent Scott

Defense

Position

Starter

2nd Team

3rd Team

Depth

DT/DE

Javon Kinlaw

Charles Omenihu

Deatrich Wise Jr.

NT

Tim Settle

DJ Davidson

Shy Tuttle

DT

Daron Payne

Jer'Zhan Newton

Ricky Barber

Jeffrey M'ba

LOLB

Odafe Oweh

Dorance Armstrong

Drake Jackson

T.J. Maguranyanga/Andre Carter II

WLB

Leo Chenal

Jordan Magee

Kain Medrano

MLB

Frankie Luvu

Sonny Styles

Ale Kaho

Nick Bellore

ROLB

K'Lavon Chaisson

Javontae Jean-Baptiste

Joshua Josephs

D.J. Johnson

CB

Trey Amos

Ahkello Witherspoon

Tre Hawkins III

SS

Nick Cross

Jeremy Reaves

Robert McDaniel

Malik Spencer

FS

Will Harris

Quan Martin

Percy Butler

CB

Mike Sainristil

Darius Rush

Car'lin Vigers

Fred Davis II

Nickel

Amik Robertson

Qwuantrezz Knight

Tyler Owens

Special Teams

Position

Starter

2nd Team

Depth

K

Jake Moody

P

Tress Way

LS

Tyler Ott

KR

Luke McCaffrey

Jeremy McNichols

Jaylin Lane

PR

Jaylin Lane

Antonio Williams

53-Man Roster Projection

Quarterback (2): Jayden Daniels, Marcus Mariota

Quarterback is simple to figure out for the Commanders. Daniels is the franchise QB, while Mariota provides the veteranship as the backup. Washington likely carries two quarterbacks, with either Hartman or Kaliakmanis being the emergency.

Running Back (3): Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Rachaad White, Jerome Ford

The running back room is overflowing in Washington, but three backs seem to be the right fit, with all providing different types of play out of the backfield. It was hard to leave Allen and McNichols off, but if one were to make the roster to join the likes of Croskey-Merritt, White, and Ford, I would give the edge to Allen.

Wide Receiver (7): Terry McLaurin, Treylon Burks, Antonio Williams, Luke McCaffrey, Dyami Brown, Jaylin Lane, Van Jefferson

One of the easier positions to identify on offense, the wide receiver room is starting to look filled out with solid production across the board and young talent to accompany it. The only way this changes moving forward is if the Commanders make a move in free agency or trade for Brandon Aiyuk.

Tight End (3): Chig Okonkwo, John Bates, Ben Sinnott

With Zach Ertz on the way out in free agency, the Commanders will move forward with playmaking tight end Chig Okonkwo as the starter, with Bates and Sinnott still playing vital roles in the offensive scheme under new offensive coordinator David Blough.

Offensive Line (10): Laremy Tunsil, Chris Paul, Nick Allegretti, Sam Cosmi, Josh Conerly Jr., Brandon Coleman, Andrew Wylie, Trent Scott, Julian Good-Jones, Matt Gulbin

The Commanders will allocate a ton of room to the trenches this season, as it is viewed as the one area that can single-handedly win you games. The offensive line is pretty much set, other than center. Drafting Gulbin to compete with veteran guard Nick Allegretti will be entertaining, but it will be good to also keep Julian Good-Jones on the roster as depth across the interior of the line.

Defensive Line & Pass Rush (12): Javon Kinlaw, Charles Omenihu, Daron Payne, Jer'Zhan Newton, Tim Settle, Odafe Oweh, Dorance Armstrong, K'Lavon Chaisson, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Deatrich Wise Jr., Joshua Josephs, Shy Tuttle

Much like the OL, the Commanders will go heavy on the defensive line. New DC Daronte Jones loves to be multiple with his defense, and will demand a lot from his defensive line when it comes to getting into the backfield as well as dropping into coverage. The Commanders keep all the big names and guns here, showing a great combination of size, speed, and versatility.

Linebacker (4): Leo Chenal, Frankie Luvu, Sonny Styles, Jordan Magee

Washington is looking pretty nice in their linebacker room after taking Sonny Styles seventh overall, and will have one of the better off-all linebacking units in the league with these four. The Commanders could look to take a fifth here instead of keeping 12 on the defensive line if they want Kaho or Medrano for special team purposes.

Cornerback (5): Mike Sainristil, Trey Amos, Amik Robertson, Ahkello Witherspoon, Darius Rush

The cornerback room was pretty much set for the Commanders after free agency. The hope is for Sainristil to continue playing at a high level and for Amos to develop even further, coming off a tough injury that shortened his rookie year. The additions of Robertson and Witherspoon give them proven production, and Rush will be game-day depth.

Safety (4): Nick Cross, Will Harris, Quan Martin, Jeremy Reaves

Perhaps the easiest decision when it comes to the defensive side of the ball, the Commanders should feel comfortable with just carrying two-deep at the safety positions. Cross and Harris will likely start, but depending on matchups and game plans, Martin and Reaves will likely see plenty of snaps as well.

Special Teams (3): Tress Way, Jake Moody, Tyler Ott

Special teams is fairly straightforward, as all should be guaranteed spots on the 53-man roster barring anything crazy.

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Caleb Skinner
CALEB SKINNER

Caleb is from Nashville, TN, and graduated from Florida State University in 2018 with majors in Sociology and History. He has previously written for an FSU outlet and started covering the Buccaneers in March of 2022 while co-hosting the Hear the Cannons podcast. He expanded his role with GamedayMedia by covering the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in April of 2024. You can follow Caleb on Twitter @chsnole

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