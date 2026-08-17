Commanders Expected to Sign Veteran LB Krys Barnes After Workout

The Washington Commanders continued to turn over the bottom of their roster Monday as the team is expected to sign linebacker Krys Barnes after working him out earlier in the day, according to CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. Barnes was one of seven linebackers and tight ends the team worked out Monday.



The group included linebackers Krys Barnes, Triston Newson, Brandon Smith, and Kyzir White, along with tight ends Brandon Frazier, Johnny Lumpkin, and Tre' McKitty.

The #Commanders are expected to sign veteran linebacker Krys Barnes, sources tell @CBSSports.



Has posted 303 career tackles. pic.twitter.com/CPWJh6PTlW — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) August 17, 2026

Barnes has appeared in 75 games, started 33, and has recorded 303 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 10 passes defended, and one interception across six years in the league. That level of experience makes Barnes far more than just another developmental camp body and gives the team another option capable of competing for snaps.



The move marks the second time in a week the team has worked out several players before signing another linebacker; last week the team signed Curtis Jacobs. Their recent interest at the position would suggest they're still looking for more from the current depth on the roster.



Once this signing becomes official, Barnes will join a linebacker room that added yet another legitimate veteran competitor just as Washington’s roster decisions begin getting more difficult. When Dan Quinn said he "loved" competition, he was not kidding.

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