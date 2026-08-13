Commanders' Stefon Diggs Contract Looks Even Better After Full Details Emerge

The Washington Commanders made a crucial move last week by signing receiver Stefon Diggs to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million. Now that the details have been made public, the structure shows that the financial commitment the Commanders made is considerably smaller than the figure that was reported, which is normal.



Spotrac has the contract listed at a base value of $8 million, which includes $7.15 million fully guaranteed at signing. That's a $5.15 million guaranteed salary, a $2 million signing bonus, and $850,000 in per-game roster bonuses. The additional $4 million is based on incentives that Diggs can cash in throughout the season.

WR Stefon Diggs' #Commanders Contract

▪️1-year, $8M base

▪️$7.15M fully guaranteed

▪️$50k per game active

▪️$4M of incentives



Breakdown:https://t.co/JJRdK7Qs4c — Spotrac (@spotrac) August 13, 2026

Commanders Limit Their Risk With Diggs

For Washington, signing Diggs was always a smart move, but the details make it a great one. Getting a 33-year-old receiver who had 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns for a team that went to the Super Bowl on a contract with an $8 million base value is why Adam Peters is the perfect man for the GM job in Washington.

"People have favorite players, but my numbers have always spoke for theirself. No matter who you like or what you say, the production has been there. If you put my production versus any production, you know what I'm saying? I think I was the number 14th receiver last year and I was playing 52% of the snaps. You know what I'm saying? Numbers-wise, I mean, I'm not no mathematician, but, you know what I'm saying? I just try to leave that right there.



"But I say that humbly. I say that from the space of I've worked extremely hard. I've always been productive. It's easy to say, ‘Oh, well, this guy's better and that guy's better.’ Well, it's personal opinion. What were they grading and what was the numbers? You know what I'm saying? Everything is situational." Commanders WR Stefon Diggs

Not even a week after the signing, Diggs is already increasing his workload and exceeding Dan Quinn's expectations. At the end of the day, if Diggs ends up earning the entire $12 million, Washington likely will not mind paying those incentives because it would mean the gamble worked.

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