Dorance Armstrong Suspension Adds Another Week 1 Question for Washington — Commanders Daily

Dorance Armstrong has been suspended for Week 1, Washington restores 'Braves on the Warpath' lyrics, and rookie CB Fred Davis II avoids serious injury. | Philip Hughes | HTTR4LIFE LLC

The Washington Commanders learned just hours before they played the Miami Dolphins in Friday night's preseason opener that defensive end/linebacker Dorance Armstrong has been suspended without pay for Week 1 for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. That means that Armstrong will not be available against Philadelphia, but will be eligible to return ahead of Week 2 when Washington travels to Dallas to take on the Cowboys. For Armstrong, the suspension comes as he is working back from the torn ACL that ended his 2025 season.



Armstrong was well on his way to his best season last year, having 5.5 sacks in only seven games before the knee injury. Washington is in much better shape this season to absorb that kind of loss with the additions of Odafe Oweh, K’Lavon Chaisson, and Charles Omenihu to the edge group. The staff was already trying to gauge how long it would take for Armstrong to return and regain his previous role after his ACL injury; now they know that whatever progress he makes before Week 1 won't get him back playing against Philadelphia.



Armstrong's status doesn't change the fact that Week 1's opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles will immediately test the pass-rush depth Adam Peters assembled during the offseason. That was always going to be one of the many dynamics of that game. While his suspension only lasts one week, it was a pretty important week to miss.

Commanders Bring Back ‘Braves on the Warpath’

Longtime Burgundy and Gold fans noticed Friday night at Northwest Stadium that the team brought back the original “Braves on the Warpath” lyric in its fight song. After the 2022 rebrand, the song was changed to the off-key “Fight for our Commanders,” while much of the original song remained. The video board at the stadium also displayed the ‘Braves on the Warpath’ lyric.



Many fans still sing the original words, no matter what the stadium plays. This is another example of the Josh Harris ownership era looking for ways to reconnect the current franchise with pieces of its history severed during the disastrous rebrand.

The team changed the fight song lyrics back to say "Braves on the Warpath".



The song sounds almost identical to the old one now. 🫡#RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/q1R6VCcKIv — Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) August 15, 2026

Fred Davis II Avoids Serious Scare After Cart Exit

Aug 14, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders cornerback Fred Davis II (38) is carted off the field after being injured against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie cornerback Fred Davis II had a scary moment in Friday night's game against Miami when he had to be carted off the field. Davis told 106.7's Ben Standig that his issue was a "full-body cramp," which sounds painful but is much less concerning than it initially looked.

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