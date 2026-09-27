LIVE: Commanders vs. Seahawks Week 3 Game Updates and Game Pulse

The Washington Commanders are back home Sunday looking for their first win of the season, but this time they’ll have to do it without Jayden Daniels.



Marcus Mariota gets the start against the Seattle Seahawks, and Commanders Game Pulse will follow everything as it happens, with live updates throughout the game and a full check-in at the end of each quarter.



You can also follow the game live at the bottom of this page, where the live blog will track play-by-play updates, social posts, and everything happening throughout the afternoon.

Pregame Pulse

- Washington enters this game in desperate need of a win and without several of their best players, as Jayden Daniels, Sam Cosmi, Chig Okonkwo, Frankie Luvu, and Nick Cross are all out today.



- On the other side of things, the Seattle Seahawks enter this game riding a 12-game winning streak that includes last season's Super Bowl. They're missing both starting safeties, but starting QB Sam Darnold is back today.



- Washington needs to find a way to win in the trenches if they want to have a chance today against the defending champs.

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