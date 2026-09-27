Commanders Inactives vs. Seahawks Include Several Key Starters
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The Washington Commanders will face the Seattle Seahawks Sunday afternoon in their first home game of the 2026 season. Washington enters the game seeking its first win after opening the season with back-to-back road losses to their division rivals: the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.
Here is the full list of Commanders inactives:
Commanders Inactives
OLB Javontae Jean-Baptiste
LB Frankie Luvu
S Nick Cross
TE Chig Okonkwo
RG Sam Cosmi
QB Jayden Daniels
Washington has several key players inactive today, including quarterback Jayden Daniels, linebacker Frankie Luvu, right guard Sam Cosmi, and tight end Chig Okonkwo.
Seahawks Inactives
QB Jalen Milroe
S Julian Love
CB Avery Smith
S Ty Okada
LB Connor O’Toole
WR Montorie Foster Jr.
NT Brandon Pili
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Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.comFollow NFLFanzone