3 Final Things We Learned From Commanders Training Camp

Commanders' training camp is officially over in Ashburn, Virginia, after Tuesday's short practice session that included a handful of 11-on-11 snaps before Wednesday's joint practice session in Baltimore. While the limited time made Tuesday less valuable for evaluation, it gave me a chance to look back over the 16 camp practices to see what Washington actually learned over the summer. Below are the three lasting takeaways I have from training camp this year.

1. Washington’s Young Defensive Core Took a Step Forward

Quan Martin entered camp needing a bounce-back after a season that was bad for everybody on Washington's defense in 2025. Fast forward to today, Martin finished camp with more bounce in his step as his confidence has returned after a solid showing with two interceptions in as many preseason games. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has noticed a difference: "I've just felt an intensity and an urgency about him. So, I don't know if surprise is the right answer...but he's one that jumps out to me that's thrown a really good camp, and I feel it," Quinn said. "I feel it in play, in confidence, and moving forward, the way he's gone about it has been impressive to me." The team entered camp needing its returning defensive players to grow within Daronte Jones' new system rather than depend on offseason additions to fix the problems.

Linebacker Sonny Styles is another young defender who gives Washington reason to be optimistic. Quinn is especially fond of him: "I liked how square he plays at linebacker...he’s got command at the line of scrimmage, in a call, out of a call...you feel speed and playmaking ability to get to spots that’s difficult to get to." Styles has only played 19 snaps through two preseason games, but the staff has seen plenty of him throughout camp and is eager to get going. Joshua Josephs was another whose stock rose over the last few weeks after repeated pressure and successful disruptive practices. Martin, Styles, and Josephs give Washington more internally developed defensive help than it appeared to have when camp opened.

2. Special Teams May Decide the Last Few Roster Spots

While the top of the roster is mostly set, things get much tougher when deciding on the final few spots. Quinn made it clear Tuesday that special teams will play a critical role in those decisions, especially at deeper positions such as wide receiver and linebacker. "It's critical, for sure," Quinn said. With only 48 players active on game day, being the sixth-best receiver or fifth-best linebacker doesn't mean much if that player can't contribute anywhere else.



That's where guys like Jaylin Lane and Robert Henry Jr. can help themselves. Both have been given opportunities in the return game during camp, and those reps could ultimately become just as important as anything they do on offense. Friday's preseason finale will be the final opportunity for several fringe players to prove they can do more than just play their listed position. One big special teams play could be the difference between making the 53 and looking for another opportunity.

3. Washington Never Completely Solved Its Receiver Depth

Nov 30, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks (13) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Denver Broncos with running back Jeremy McNichols (26) and wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) in the third quarter of the game at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs leave training camp firmly planted at the top of Washington's receiver room. After those two, things aren't nearly as clear. Treylon Burks provided one final reminder Tuesday when Daniels found him in the back of the end zone during the two-minute period. Burks went up for the football and managed to get both feet down for one of the few offensive highlights of the short practice.



Burks has flashed throughout camp, but so have several others. Lane has taken a noticeable step forward as a route runner and continues to provide value as a returner, while Antonio Williams consistently took advantage of opportunities when they came his way. Washington has options, which is certainly better than the alternative, but nobody spent the last month completely separating from the pack as the obvious third receiver.



That brings things right back to special teams. If the Commanders don't see a massive difference between some of these receivers offensively, their ability to contribute elsewhere could ultimately settle the bottom of the depth chart.



Training camp may be finished in Ashburn, but the evaluation isn't quite over. Wednesday's joint practice with Baltimore gives Daniels and the starters one final major test, while Friday night's preseason finale will belong largely to the players still fighting to make the roster. After 16 practices, the Commanders have gathered all the information they could ask for. Now comes the hard part of deciding which summer performances were good enough to earn one of the final 53 spots.

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