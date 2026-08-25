Commanders Rookie Power Rankings After Two Preseason Games

Washington's 2026 rookie class has now completed an entire training camp, two preseason games, and one joint practice session, giving the Commanders a lot more information than they had when camp opened. The following rankings are based on what each rookie has actually shown this summer, not where they were drafted or expectations for the future. That distinction matters here as an undrafted free agent has already won a starting job, several Day 3 picks have increased their roles, and Washington's first-round draft pick does not sit atop this list.

1. K Drew Stevens

Drew Stevens finds himself on top of this list primarily because he's the only rookie who has won a starting job so far. The undrafted rookie started camp competition with Jake Moody and was able to gradually create separation from him before Moody had issues with consistency toward the end. Washington felt no need to continue with the competition and ended it early after the preseason opener against the Dolphins. Stevens followed that decision up by making both of his field goals (from 27 and 32) and the extra point after the team's only touchdown Saturday against the Lions.



While others may eventually have a much larger positional impact, Stevens ranks first right now because he came in with only an opportunity and turned that into a starting job in the NFL.

2. EDGE Joshua Josephs

Joshua Josephs has been one of the most consistent rookie risers at camp this year since the pads came out. He has progressed at each level, from the practice session with Miami to both preseason games and back to practice in between; he has shown a steady upward trend. Dan Quinn has certainly noticed: "I feel his length as a pass rusher. How does that come to life? Long arm. Gain separation on offensive tackle," Quinn said. "He’s got a nice natural bend to him."



Josephs was able to get his first NFL touchdown Saturday after recovering Amik Robertson's strip-sack of quarterback Josh Dobbs in the end zone against the Lions. While he is still raw and developing, Josephs has made an impression this preseason and has shifted the conversation from whether he will make the roster to how much Washington will use him.

Amik Robertson with the forced fumble & Joshua Josephs for the recovery for the TD!



What a start for the #Commanders pic.twitter.com/DzHpdUjqiT — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) August 22, 2026

3. RB Kaytron Allen

Kaytron Allen has been a rookie who has steadily climbed since being drafted. He entered the running back room with tons of upside and opportunity, but still needed to prove his college production could translate into a role in the league. In the preseason opener against Miami, he rushed 23 times for 85 yards and a touchdown without losing a single yard on any of his rushes. The team returned to him in the second game with 10 carries, showing the staff is comfortable giving the rookie a substantial workload. Allen has gone from competing for a role on the back end of the room to a legitimate piece of the Commanders' running back rotation.

4. QB Athan Kaliakmanis

Since the first preseason game, no one has increased their worth more among the Commanders rookies than Athan Kaliakmanis. After Marcus Mariota's injury increased the stakes of the QB3 competition, he stepped in and took over the developmental role that Sam Hartman has been crowding for the last couple of years without improving. Against Detroit, Kaliakmanis completed 11 of 14 passes for 162 yards, while generating the three longest plays of the game, committing no turnovers, and finishing with a 114.9 passer rating. While Dan Quinn is still calling it a competition, Kaliakmanis created enough separation that Hartman now has to prove against Baltimore that he is better.

#Commanders QB Athan Kaliakmanis (The Greek Rifle) All-22 vs the Lions



• 11 for 14 passing (79%)

• 162 pass yds

• 114.9 RTG

• 92.4 PFF grade #RaiseHail pic.twitter.com/j0tXnFAMNT — brandon (@JayDanielsMVP) August 23, 2026

5. LB Sonny Styles

Sonny Styles does not sit at number five as an act of criticism. In fact, it's more about what the others have done, while the staff has stress-tested Sonny in several different aspects of his larger role. Long-term ceilings are never determined in the first few weeks of a player's career, and Styles has spent the summer learning and figuring out a demanding role that includes communication, checks, and responsibility for getting the front aligned in Daronte Jones’ defense. Styles said he wasn't happy with his preseason debut, but something tells me he is ultra-hard on himself and pushes for perfection. Baltimore will give Styles the chance to pair the developmental progress coaches are seeing with an obvious, game-changing performance that could quickly move him back toward the top of this ranking. I fully expect Styles to be one of the top performers of the entire 2026 NFL Draft class.

Dan Quinn talks about Sonny Styles taking command at the line of scrimmage, and says the zone parts of his game are going to be exceptional because he has quickness as well as speed. pic.twitter.com/Y70ShSbgiW — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) August 25, 2026

6. WR Antonio Williams

Antonio Williams has jumped out since being added to the list. His roster status has never felt threatened, but his exact role remains undefined. His play has kept him in Washington's receiver conversation all summer. While Washington's veteran-heavy receiver room creates a different challenge, Williams knows making the roster is only the first step in carving out his role in David Blough's offense.



Each of these guys has improved their overall standing differently, from Stevens beating out a camp incumbent and winning a starting job to Josephs and Allen earning larger roles and Kaliakmanis making one of the biggest late pushes of camp. Baltimore is the final major checkpoint for this group, with the joint practice and preseason finale giving all six another opportunity to strengthen or change their position in the rankings. Through two preseason games, Drew Stevens has set the standard, while Josephs, Allen, and Kaliakmanis have done the most to challenge him, and the staff has been trying Styles out in every role possible.

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