Commanders Make Massive $100 Million Signing in Free Agency With Odafe Oweh

Despite having a ton of salary cap space, the Washington Commanders weren't as active early on the two-day negotiation period of free agency that opened.

The Commanders still have plenty of work to do after making a few moves during the first round of negotiations, but they absolutely upgraded at a major position of need, coming to terms with former Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Odafe Oweh on a massive four-year, $100 million contract, including $68 million guaranteed.

Commanders Make Aggressive Defensive FA Move

The Commanders were in desperate need of edge help after ranking in the bottom ten when it came to sacks, pressures, and win rate last season, and Oweh will almost undoubtedly help improve the production from the group.

It's an expensive deal, but Washington is gambling on the upside that Oweh will be able to come in and make an immediate impact. This is a bold, franchise-altering decision for the Commanders, turning one of their biggest weaknesses into a potential strength and a career-defining moment for Oweh that cements his status as one of the top edges across the league as he enters year six.

Signing Oweh signals that the Commanders are in win-now mode as they look to take advantage of the youth of Jayden Daniels. With Oweh's contract being front-loaded, however, they will need him to avoid injuries and will likely eventually have to work towards a contract restructure later down the road.

General manager Adam Peters had mentioned the team wanted to make a splash in free agency, and getting Oweh here at this price most definitely fits that billing. Peters and the Commanders are putting all their chips on the table to improve a drastic area of need, and Oweh should fill in admirably opposite Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Deatrich Wise, and Dorance Armstrong once he returns from his ACL injury.

While expensive, it's a calculated bet by the front office, but that also means there will be great risk given the heavy guarantees that will eventually lead to limited flexibility, especially if Oweh becomes injured or underperforms.

A rangy, athletic freak, Oweh will now be expected to give the Commanders a return on their investment by coming away with double-digit sacks in a season. There is pressure on him to perform, but with how he has developed and evolved over the course of his career, it seems like the Commanders made a pretty safe bet.

